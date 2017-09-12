'FIFA 18' Demo Out Today, Hardware Specs Available

The annual installment of EA’s FIFA game doesn’t come out for another two weeks, but you can try an early version of the new FIFA 18 today. The company released a small demo for fans, and it also published a set of the game’s hardware requirements for the PC.





As expected, the specs include minimum and recommended categories, but there are actually two sets of requirements available, and it all depends on whether or not you plan to use the DirectX 12 API. In neither case do you need expensive components to run the game. However, you’ll need at least 50 GB of storage. Keep in mind that you need the Windows 10 OS in order to use DirectX 12.

FIFA 18 Minimum Recommended Minimum (DirectX 12) Recommended (DirectX 12) CPU Intel Core i3-2100 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)

AMD Phenom II X4 965 (Deneb, 3.4 GHz) Intel Core i5-3550K

AMD FX 8150 (Zambezi, 3.6 GHz) Intel Core i3-6300T (Skylake, 3.3 GHz)

Intel Core i3-4340 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)

Intel Core i3-4350 (Haswell, 3.6 GHz)

AMD Athlon X4 870K (Godavari, 3.9 GHz)

AMD FX 4350 (Vishera, 4.2 GHz)

AMD FX 4330 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 460

AMD R7 260 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon R9 270 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

AMD Radeon RX 460

AMD Radeon R9 270

AMD Radeon R7 370 Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

AMD Radeon R9 270X RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB Storage 50 GB 50 GB 50 GB 50 GB OS Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit)

If you can’t wait until launch day, you can try a small demo of FIFA 18 now. It features the standard Kick Off Mode where you get to play an exhibition match. The demo will feature 12 teams, and you can have the match at one of four stadiums (the final game will feature 18 arenas). You can take at the available teams and stadiums on EA's website.

The preview also shows a sneak peek at the second installment of “The Journey” campaign mode where you play as Alex Hunter. Whereas last year’s story focused on Hunter’s rise in the Premier League team of your choice, the next chapter in the campaign will take you to new leagues around the world such as Spain’s La Liga or the United States' MLS.

If you’re an Origin Access member, you can play FIFA 18 eight days before its official launch. If you’re not a member, you’ll have to wait until September 29 to pick up the latest iteration of the popular sports franchise.