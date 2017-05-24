Fractal Design Unveils Focus G Series Cases

1b26e9d8-c73b-4b15-8965-ea8ddd792eaa

Fractal Design launched two new cases under the banner of its new Focus G series. The Focus G is a standard ATX mid-tower, whereas the Focus G Mini features a more compact footprint and is intended for Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX builds. Although both models will be offered in black, the larger Focus G will also be offered in white, Gunmetal Gray, Mystic Red, and Petrol Blue. This multiple color option is a first for Fractal Design.

Both models share numerous key features, such as a large side panel window, removeable and vibration dampened storage drive bays, removable dust filters, and two front-mounted Fractal Design Silent Series LL 120mm LED fans.

Speaking of fans, both models have a total of six 120mm fan mounts, four of which can also hold 140mm fans. (The Focus G Mini has three). They also both have extensive liquid cooling support, with radiator mounts in the front, rear, and the top of the cases. Those more interested in air cooling will be able to fit a heatsink that is up to 165mm tall, which means just about any heatsink on the market will do.

Both models can also handle graphics cards up to 380mm long, and power supply depth is limited to an above average 230mm. The other similarity is that both models are going to retail for $49.99 USD, which places them firmly in the competitive budget case market.

We have no word on availability, but sometime after Computex is a good bet.

Fractal Design Focus G Series Model Focus G Focus G Mini Motherboard Size ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX Drive Bays External - - Internal 2 × 2.5" or 3.5" and 1 × 2.5" 2 × 2.5" or 3.5" and 1 × 2.5" AIB Bays Internal 7, up to 380 mm cards are supported 4, up to 380 mm cards are supported Cooling Front 2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm 2 × 120 mm or 1 × 140 mm Rear 1 × 120 mm 1 × 120 mm Top 2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm 2 × 120 mm or 2 × 140 mm Middle - - Bottom 1 × 120 mm 1 × 120 mm Radiator Support Front 1 × 120/240 mm or 140/280 mm 1 × 120/240 mm or 140 mm Rear 1 × 120 mm 1 × 120 mm Top 1 × 240 mm 1 × 240 mm Middle - - Bottom - - I/O Port 1 × USB 2.0

1 × USB 3.0

1 × Headphone

1 × Mic 1 × USB 2.0

1 × USB 3.0

1 × Headphone

1 × Mic Power Supply Size Up to 230 mm Up to 230 mm Colors Multiple colors Black Features Large side window panel Large side window panel Price $49.99 $49.99

Patrick MacMillan wrote this report.