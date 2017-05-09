New 'Need For Speed' This Year, Coming With Offline Single-Player Mode

In March 2016 (or the end of 2015 for those who bought it for a console), Ghost Games released Need for Speed, a full reboot of the popular racing franchise. Since its release, the studio started work on another installment in the series, and it decided to let a few details out of the bag in a blog post.





The announcement was made in part due to the overwhelming amount of feedback from fans after the release of the game. In the post , the studio mentioned that car customization, a vital part of the series, is coming back in the new game, and the feature will have a prominent role as the franchise continues to grow. Cop chases will also make a comeback, but it seems that the intensity will be turned up to give you more excitement as you try to escape custody.

In the last game, fans praised the open world and customization options, but it was bogged down by a lackluster story. The story wasn’t even the largest issue; it was the fact that players needed to connect to the Internet in order to play the game. This frustrated many fans, and it finally caught the attention of the developers. In this upcoming title, you’ll be able to play the campaign without the need for an online connection, which means that you can pause the action at any time.

On the surface, it seems that Ghost Games made some improvements to the next installment in the series. More importantly, it listened to fans to see what they liked or disliked about the reboot. The studio said the game is likely to come out by the end of 2017, and we’ll get our first glimpse of the new Need for Speed title next month at the EA Play event in Los Angeles.