Samsung’s New QLED Gaming Monitor Is DisplayHDR Compliant

by
13 Comments

Samsung announced that its 49” CHG90 QLED monitor, billed by the company as the “world’s largest” QLED gaming monitor, is the industry’s first display to be certified as DisplayHDR compliant.

In case you missed it, the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) announced last week that it has developed a new VESA High-Performance Monitor and Display Compliance Test Specification (DisplayHDR), the display industry's first fully open standard specifying high dynamic range (HDR) quality including luminance, color gamut, bit depth, and rise time.

Samsung’s QLED CHG90 super ultra-wide aspect ratio monitor measures 49" diagonally from corner to corner. The monitor features a 32:9 aspect ratio, 3840 x 1080 resolution, 1800R curvature, and 144Hz refresh rate. The CHG90’s 3,000:1 contrast ratio, sustained brightness of at least 350 cd/m², corner luminance no higher than 0.10 cd/m², and 600 cd/m² (candela per meter squared) peak brightness means that it falls directly into VESA’s DisplayHDR 600 middle tier certification.

Samsung said this about the certification:

When granting DisplayHDR™ 600 certification to the CHG90, VESA cited the monitor’s use of HDR to elevate contrast ratio (3,000:1), color accuracy and overall presentation vibrancy as an industry standard-setter. The certification further validates the CHG90’s ability to provide the optimal gaming and entertainment viewing environment, but is just the latest in a series of recent accolades for the monitor.


Samsung’s QLED CHG90 is available now from a variety of retailers with a MSRP of $1,300.


Product

Samsung CHG90 QLED Monitor

Display Size

49”

Resolution

3840 x 1080

Aspect Ratio

32:9

Refresh Rate

144Hz

Response Time

1ms

Contrast Ratio

3000:1

Brightness

600 cd/m2

Dimensions

47.36 x 20.69 x 15.02"

Weight

33.1lbs

Price

$1,300


Steven Lynch
13 comments
Comment from the forums
  • c4s2k3
    Kind of cool, but many games don't adequately support 21:9 aspect ratio, let alone 32:9.
  • dark_lord69
    WOW...
    Looks like THE gaming monitor to get.

    I said that because it uses Quantum dots. But after looking around a bit I digress. I've seen better monitors that also use Quantum dots.
  • anbello262
    Definitely a strange aspect ratio, but I see it could be good for people who like multiple monitor setups. It's 'the best of both worlds' (wide aspevt ratio with no bezel). If only more games were prepared for this...
