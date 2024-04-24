Get $400 off Asus' stunning 42-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor — 138Hz ROG Swift PG42UQ drops to $999

If you've got the money and more importantly the GPU to run it, then this large OLED gaming monitor deal from Amazon might be the perfect upgrade to your gaming. With an almost 42-inch screen size, sharp 4K display, and accurate color calibration, this monitor is bound to make whatever media you host on it look good.

With 29% knocked off of the full price of this monitor at Amazon - you can pick up the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ for just $999. It's still a premium-priced product, but it does contain some outstanding features and performs extremely well with near-perfect video processing when we tested it out.

We've reviewed the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ and awarded this monitor an Editor's Choice award for its outstanding performance and feature set. Out of the box, the color accuracy and calibration are superb covering nearly 94% of DCI-P3, and with its matte anti-glare micro-texture coating, the screen resists reflections, giving you a great picture in well-lit conditions.

Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ Gaming Monitor: now $999 at Amazon (was $1,399)



This rather large gaming monitor features an OLED panel with a 138Hz refresh rate and plenty of connectivity that includes 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB 3.2 hub.

The build quality of the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ is equally impressive, with a thin frameless front and the thickness of the chassis contained in the rear. This is also where some decent-sounding speakers are housed, giving this monitor alternative options for how you listen to your media. To top it off, the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ also comes with a remote control for when you want to sit back and enjoy a movie or other streamed content.