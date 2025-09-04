Samsung's massive 49-inch ultrawide OLED gaming monitor is back down to its lowest ever price at Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is hands-down one of the best gaming monitor for those who crave an immersive ultrawide experience. The G93SC model is once again available for its lowest ever price of $899, marking a considerable reduction from its original launch price of $1,599.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC): was $1,599 now $899 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is a premium 49-inch curved ultrawide gaming monitor which offers features like a fast refresh rate of 240 Hz and support for high-dynamic color Read more ▼

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a 49-inch curved OLED panel with a resolution of 5120×1440 and an aspect ratio of 32:9. Essentially it combines the space of two QHD displays into a single seamless screen. Thanks to its 1800R curve, the monitor fills the user’s field of view which increases immersion whether used for gaming, multimedia, or productivity.

The OLED panel on the G9 delivers exceptional image quality with true blacks, along with vibrant color reproduction and 99% coverage of DCI color gamut. The monitor is additionally certified under VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 which further guarantees deep contrast and promising high-dynamic range.

The panel is rated to achieve a 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate, which is crucial in fast-paced games. With support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, gamers can also expect a stable and stutter-free experience.

As for connectivity, the G93SC features DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, micro HDMI 2.1, and a built-in USB hub, making it versatile to support gaming PCs, consoles, and multiple peripheral setups.

Unlike the more expensive G95SC model, it does not include Samsung’s smart TV features or built-in streaming apps, keeping the focus primarily on gaming performance and display quality.

However, it does offer a 'Picture-by-Picture' mode which divides the display into two halves allowing each input to run at its native resolution. This is pretty useful as it enables you to use the monitor as if it were two separate screens, making it possible to connect a PC and a console and view both at the same time.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.