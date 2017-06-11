Login | Sign Up
Scare Yourself To Death In 'The Evil Within 2'

by - Source: Bethesda

The horrors return in October. If you’re looking for an excuse to get new pants, put the upcoming The Evil Within 2 on your list.

We got a glimpse of the Tango Gameworks title at Bethesda's E3 Showcase in Los Angeles tonight. In this terrifying journey, you’ll have to find your daughter Lily, who was presumed dead. Most of the game takes place in another dimension called Union, which also has Lily's mind as its center in a place appropriately called The Core.

The Evil Within 2 Announcement Trailer

Some of the gameplay we saw is not for the faint of heart. The trailer is full of dead corpses, fast-moving beings, and an undead horde in flames. It’s full of eerie sights and jump scares that will surely keep you up at night. This game can easily satisfy your scare fix this Halloween. It comes out, appropriately, on Friday, October 13.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

About Tom's Hardware
