Thermaltake Announces The Pacific RL360 Plus RGB Radiator

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-1

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-2

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-4

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-5

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-3

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-6

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-7 Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-1

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-2

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-4

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-5

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-3

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-6

Pacific_RL360_Plus_RGB-7

Thermaltake, presumably not wanting its new Pacific PR22-D5 Plus reservoir / pump to feel left out, has added RGB lighting functionality to its Pacific RL360 Plus radiator.

On the hardware side of things, the Thermaltake Pacific RL360 Plus RGB radiator features a high-quality zinc alloy aluminum construction, with a dual-row tube, high-density fin design. The manufacturing process utilizes a high temperature brazing technique, about which the company stated:

This technique allows for impurities to be kept out of the brazing process, ensuring that full strength on all the connected areas is achieved. The radiator is baked through a controlled atmosphere brazing line. The materials melt into each other to accomplish optimal thermal transfer from the tubes to the actual fins in order to attain better heat evacuation.

This radiator can be outfitted with up to six 120mm fans (three per side) in a push-pull configuration for maximum cooling efficiency.

The new LED lighting strip comes with 12 addressable RGB LED sets (each set consisting of two LEDs). In addition to lighting functions, the included Riing Plus RGB software can be used to control other RGB-equipped components such as reservoir / pumps combos, fans, and water blocks.

The Pacific RL360 Plus RGB radiator also features Thermaltake's proprietary LCS certification. As you probably know by now, the LCS certification is a designation given to cases and water cooling components that pass a strict set of internal standards that guarantee each qualifying component is completely compatible. This radiator is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings.

Information on pricing and availability wasn’t available at press time. We’ve reached out to the company for more details.