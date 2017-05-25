Zotac Showcases Two Of The World's Smallest GeForce GTX 1080 Ti GPUs

Zotac, well known for its small form factor PCs, motherboards, and graphics cards, will be showcasing a pair of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards at Computex. What's so special about a couple of GTX 1080 Ti GPUs? The company claimed that, at just 8.3 inches (4.5 inches shorter than the GTX 1080 Ti AMP Extreme), these are the world's smallest GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards. Not only is the GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm one of the world's smallest, but it’s also one of the lightest water-cooled video cards as well.

Zotac did not offer information pertaining to clock speeds, memory configurations, or display outputs, but given the fact that both cards are GeForce GTX 1080 Ti-based models, it’s probably safe to say we can count on 3,584 CUDA cores riding a 352-bit bus down PCI Express 3.0 lanes over an SLI HB bridge with dual 8-pin power and HDCP support.

The GTX 1080 Ti Mini is outfitted with a custom dual fan cooler with aluminum fins and copper heatpipes for increased cooling capacity. The GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini features a full cover water block that is compatible with an open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. Both cards include a solid metal backplate that adds structural strength to prevent the card from bending and twisting.

It goes without saying that anyone looking for an extremely powerful GPU to stuff in an HTPC, LAN box, or other small form factor PC will likely be interested in this pair of mini GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards from Zotac.

Pricing and availability were not available at press time.

