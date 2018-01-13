Best Puzzle Games

Once again, the community decided to pick two choices for the number one spot. The Portal series offered unique puzzles due to the use of the Aperture Science Portal device. The first batch of puzzles were easy because you had to transport a cube or yourself from one end of the room to the other. Later puzzles had you use the portals to time perfect jumps, redirect lasers, distribute gels of different colors, or even move GLaDOS’ cores. Some of the challenges put your brain to the test, but once you see their solution, it’s a thrill to get all the pieces in place and use your portals to move on to the next area. Valve’s Portal games are fun, humorous, and challenging at the same time, so it’s no wonder you adore them.
