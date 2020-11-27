|Top-rated Coupons & Offers
|Applies to...
|Amount Saved
|Validity
Up to 30% off select titles with a membership at audible
Select titles
30% Off
Active
Get a free 30-day trial of audible plus
audible plus
Free Trial
Active
Receive free audiobooks with an audible membership
Audiobooks
Free Audiobooks
Active
30% off with the audible student discount
audible membership
30% Off
Active
If you’re not entirely convinced that their selection of books and podcasts will change your life, why not give the Audible free trial a go? They offer a full 30-day trial, including a complete audiobook that is yours to keep even if you decide to cancel. Enjoy a free editor’s pick, exclusive podcasts, and more; once you’re ready to take the plunge, use one of our Audible deals or an Audible coupon code to finalize your membership.
As a member, you’ll receive one credit each month to use on any audiobook regardless of its price, a selected bonus listen their members are loving, as well as full access to podcasts and select children’s audiobooks. Almost every Audible review raves about their huge selection and great value, so don’t wait and try it out today to see what you’re missing! The typical Audible subscription is $14.95/month. However, there is something super special for Amazon Prime members as they can save 53% with a 3-month trial. There is no need for an Audible promotion code when you sign up with your prime account. With this deal, you only pay $6.95 each time for three months. You can cancel anytime you want without committing yourself to anything for the long term.
Unlock even more with their Premium and Plus memberships! By upgrading to a higher tier of subscription, you can enjoy unlimited listening from their exclusive Plus catalog, which includes more than half a million titles for you to explore. We also know just how much you love an Audible discount, so make sure you check out the Daily Deal membership benefit. Active members can purchase a new and different title every day at a reduced price for a more affordable way to build your library.
If you just want to stick with their standard membership, there’s no need to worry, just shop for additional books using our Audible coupon or one of the many Audible promotions found on this page for similar savings. You must also subscribe to their email offers to stay up to date with the top deals list, special offers, latest discounts, and new launches. Getting amazing discounts on your favorite items is possible with an Audible code.
They are dedicated to working towards offering an enjoyable, seamless experience to their customers. Online chat, email, and telephone support are all available for customers if they are struggling with any technical error or need help with their Audible coupon code. The online Help center on their website also provides detailed responses to most commonly asked questions.
Furthermore, they guarantee that all users are entitled to 30 days of free service, simple returns, audiobook exchanges free of charge, and commitment-free subscriptions that can be terminated at any time. After your credits have been issued, they roll over for 12 months, and once you've downloaded a title it's yours forever, even if you cancel your Audible subscription.
If you are not satisfied with your most recent purchase or would like to cancel your subscription, there is no need to worry as their customer support team will help you through the process. You can reach out to them via email, chat or call for any assistance. To cancel your membership: you need to go to their official website, sign in to your account, and open Account Details. Go to the View membership details section and hit Cancel membership. However, if you want to return a title, go to your Account Details then click on purchase History. Once you have found the title you would like to return, click on Return.
As per Audible exchange policy, all books must be returned within 12 months of purchase to be eligible for a refund. Each active member is eligible for a refund a limited number of times to avoid scams and exploitation of the services.
Unlike buying a book at your local store, you can request an Audible refund on any title up to one year after your initial purchase. To complete an Audible book return, just go to your purchase history and click “exchange” next to the title you wish to return. Please review your purchase details carefully, as some items bought during an Audible sale cannot be returned.
If you need any assistance with this process, or if you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Audible customer service team. They have a risk-free exchange policy. By using this feature, active members can select new narrators and stories without losing credit. They keep offering new deals to their returning and existing customers as a token of appreciation. However, if they determine that the benefit is being overused, they may contact you to find out why and your access can even be terminated.
There are multiple Audible plans you can sign up for based on what your requirements are -
As an Audible member, you will have access to many perks and benefits. Top of the list is receiving credits as part of your subscription. According to your plan, you will receive a certain number of credits. Their customer service team can explain the different features of the membership plans if you aren't sure which is best for you. This credit can be used to purchase any audiobook or audio selection from the selection, no matter what the price is. Moreover, Audible members frequently receive special offers to purchase additional credits at a discounted rate. You must remember that credits have a certain expiration date. So utilize them within one year of their issuance date.
Yes, they occasionally offer special pricing just for students, such as a multiple-month subscription for just $7.95. These promotions are usually available through their third-party partner websites, so make sure that your student status is verified before checking your eligibility. You can also use the discount codes from this page to save. Sign up and verify your student status and get ready to take advantage of several savings i.e. 3 titles a month - 1 audiobook & 2 Audible Originals, $10 Amazon credit, free swap, and audio-guided workouts.
You may download their mobile app for mobile-exclusive savings, opt for their Plus membership to enjoy discounts on a variety of new titles, take advantage of the free trial, and use any of the codes on our page to save on your desired membership. There’s no need to pay full price when it comes to ebooks and other audio entertainment!
You can always browse this page for the latest discount codes and deals to enjoy a subscription at a more affordable price. The best deals are often available around the holidays, such as Black Friday or Boxing Day, where you can receive a percentage off the regular subscription price.
Applying an Audible promo code to your purchase is super easy and can offer you a lot of discounts so you can save money and enjoy exceptional content without going broke. Copy the code to your clipboard to start the checkout process. Once you have added your favorite items to the cart, look for a box that says Promo Code. paste your code there and proceed. Valid code will make a significant price drop to your total bill. You will be required to add personal and billing information there. Press check out to complete the transaction.