Get Your Audible Trial

If you’re not entirely convinced that their selection of books and podcasts will change your life, why not give the Audible free trial a go? They offer a full 30-day trial, including a complete audiobook that is yours to keep even if you decide to cancel. Enjoy a free editor’s pick, exclusive podcasts, and more; once you’re ready to take the plunge, use one of our Audible deals or an Audible coupon code to finalize your membership.

As a member, you’ll receive one credit each month to use on any audiobook regardless of its price, a selected bonus listen their members are loving, as well as full access to podcasts and select children’s audiobooks. Almost every Audible review raves about their huge selection and great value, so don’t wait and try it out today to see what you’re missing! The typical Audible subscription is $14.95/month. However, there is something super special for Amazon Prime members as they can save 53% with a 3-month trial. There is no need for an Audible promotion code when you sign up with your prime account. With this deal, you only pay $6.95 each time for three months. You can cancel anytime you want without committing yourself to anything for the long term.

Enjoy More With Plus

Unlock even more with their Premium and Plus memberships! By upgrading to a higher tier of subscription, you can enjoy unlimited listening from their exclusive Plus catalog, which includes more than half a million titles for you to explore. We also know just how much you love an Audible discount, so make sure you check out the Daily Deal membership benefit. Active members can purchase a new and different title every day at a reduced price for a more affordable way to build your library.

If you just want to stick with their standard membership, there’s no need to worry, just shop for additional books using our Audible coupon or one of the many Audible promotions found on this page for similar savings. You must also subscribe to their email offers to stay up to date with the top deals list, special offers, latest discounts, and new launches. Getting amazing discounts on your favorite items is possible with an Audible code.

Audible Guarantee

They are dedicated to working towards offering an enjoyable, seamless experience to their customers. Online chat, email, and telephone support are all available for customers if they are struggling with any technical error or need help with their Audible coupon code. The online Help center on their website also provides detailed responses to most commonly asked questions.

Furthermore, they guarantee that all users are entitled to 30 days of free service, simple returns, audiobook exchanges free of charge, and commitment-free subscriptions that can be terminated at any time. After your credits have been issued, they roll over for 12 months, and once you've downloaded a title it's yours forever, even if you cancel your Audible subscription.

Return/Exchange/Cancelations

If you are not satisfied with your most recent purchase or would like to cancel your subscription, there is no need to worry as their customer support team will help you through the process. You can reach out to them via email, chat or call for any assistance. To cancel your membership: you need to go to their official website, sign in to your account, and open Account Details. Go to the View membership details section and hit Cancel membership. However, if you want to return a title, go to your Account Details then click on purchase History. Once you have found the title you would like to return, click on Return.

As per Audible exchange policy, all books must be returned within 12 months of purchase to be eligible for a refund. Each active member is eligible for a refund a limited number of times to avoid scams and exploitation of the services.

Customer Support

Unlike buying a book at your local store, you can request an Audible refund on any title up to one year after your initial purchase. To complete an Audible book return, just go to your purchase history and click “exchange” next to the title you wish to return. Please review your purchase details carefully, as some items bought during an Audible sale cannot be returned.

If you need any assistance with this process, or if you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Audible customer service team. They have a risk-free exchange policy. By using this feature, active members can select new narrators and stories without losing credit. They keep offering new deals to their returning and existing customers as a token of appreciation. However, if they determine that the benefit is being overused, they may contact you to find out why and your access can even be terminated.

Audible Memberships

There are multiple Audible plans you can sign up for based on what your requirements are -

A membership to Audible Plus gives users unlimited access to streaming and listening from the Audible Plus catalog. You can listen to all you want to thousands of titles included in the Plus Catalog for as little as $7.95 a month.

All the features of Audible Plus are included in Audible Premium Plus - 1 credit per month to be redeemed against any title from our Premium selection that you can enjoy forever. Premium Plus helps you unlock a 30% discount for any additional content you purchase from the Premium catalog as well. Moreover, you can receive two credits per month for any premium titles if you subscribe to Audible Premium Plus for $22.95 a month.

Audible Credit

As an Audible member, you will have access to many perks and benefits. Top of the list is receiving credits as part of your subscription. According to your plan, you will receive a certain number of credits. Their customer service team can explain the different features of the membership plans if you aren't sure which is best for you. This credit can be used to purchase any audiobook or audio selection from the selection, no matter what the price is. Moreover, Audible members frequently receive special offers to purchase additional credits at a discounted rate. You must remember that credits have a certain expiration date. So utilize them within one year of their issuance date.