Updated 20 October 2022

audible Promo Codes 2022

audible Promo Codes 2022

Discover an exciting new podcast, audiobook, and an incredible range of audio entertainment today with these audible promo codes. Whether you want to kill some time or make your daily life more interesting, start your free trial today and save big on a subscription with our audible coupons and discounts!
STUDENT OFFER

3 months free + 3 books per month for Prime Students

Sign in or sign up for a Prime account and register your status to enjoy some exclusive perks. Enjoy 3 months of audible free, along with 3 free books per month.
60%
OFF

Limited Time Offer: 60% off your first 4 months of Premium Plus (reg. $14.95)

FREE
BOOKS

2 free titles with a 30 day Premium Plus trial for Prime members

45%
OFF

More than 45% off the 1-year Premium Plus membership + 12 free book credits

Sign up for the Audible Premium Plus Annual plan with 12 credits for $149.50 per year! Compared to the monthly membership, you are saving over 45% off!
$30
OFF

12 free credits and $30 off a 12-month gift membership

FREE
TITLES

100s of audiobooks, podcasts, and more free to listen to titles

FREE
CREDIT

Premium Plus Members: 1 free best seller or new release each month with free credit

$7.95

audible Plus: Unlimited access to 1000s of audiobooks and podcasts for $7.95/month

30%
OFF

Premium Plus Membership: 30% off premium titles

Grab any Audible book of your choice from the Premium collection for 30% off when you sign up for a Premium Plus membership!
FREE
BOOK

Free book with Premium Plus 30 day trial

10%
OFF

Daily Deal: New title every day for over 10% off

FREE
AUDIOBOOKS

2 free audiobooks + 2 credits as an Amazon Prime member

If you're an Amazon Prime member, enjoy more benefits like 2 free titles with an Audible Premium Plus trial and extra credit!
2 FOR
1

Premium plus memberships enjoy 2 for 1 deals

FREE
TRIAL

FREE 30 day trial and 1 free credit for any book with Premium Plus membership

FROM
$7.95

Plans starting from $7.95/month

$22.95 MONTHLY

2 free credits a month with Plus Catalog access for $22.95/month

$14.95 MONTHLY

$14.95/month for Premium Plus including 1 credit per month for select premium titles

FREE
DOWNLOAD

Free app download for all your devices

Listen on smartphones, iPads, tablets, Alexa-enabled Devices, and many more devices.
FREE
TRIAL

Audiobooks for kids free for 1 month

FROM
$14.95

Harry Potter audiobooks from $14.95

UNDER
$20

Top Books - Best-selling audiobooks starting under $20

FROM
$15

Gift memberships available starting at $15

UNDER
$20

Audiobook new releases from under $20

FREE
CANCELLATION

Free cancellation at any time for Premium Plus members

FREE
APP

Listen to audiobooks on the free app

Get Your Audible Trial

If you’re not entirely convinced that their selection of books and podcasts will change your life, why not give the Audible free trial a go? They offer a full 30-day trial, including a complete audiobook that is yours to keep even if you decide to cancel. Enjoy a free editor’s pick, exclusive podcasts, and more; once you’re ready to take the plunge, use one of our Audible deals or an Audible coupon code to finalize your membership.

As a member, you’ll receive one credit each month to use on any audiobook regardless of its price, a selected bonus listen their members are loving, as well as full access to podcasts and select children’s audiobooks. Almost every Audible review raves about their huge selection and great value, so don’t wait and try it out today to see what you’re missing! The typical Audible subscription is $14.95/month. However, there is something super special for Amazon Prime members as they can save 53% with a 3-month trial. There is no need for an Audible promotion code when you sign up with your prime account. With this deal, you only pay $6.95 each time for three months. You can cancel anytime you want without committing yourself to anything for the long term. 

Enjoy More With Plus

Unlock even more with their Premium and Plus memberships! By upgrading to a higher tier of subscription, you can enjoy unlimited listening from their exclusive Plus catalog, which includes more than half a million titles for you to explore. We also know just how much you love an Audible discount, so make sure you check out the Daily Deal membership benefit. Active members can purchase a new and different title every day at a reduced price for a more affordable way to build your library. 

If you just want to stick with their standard membership, there’s no need to worry, just shop for additional books using our Audible coupon or one of the many Audible promotions found on this page for similar savings. You must also subscribe to their email offers to stay up to date with the top deals list, special offers, latest discounts, and new launches. Getting amazing discounts on your favorite items is possible with an Audible code. 

Audible Guarantee

They are dedicated to working towards offering an enjoyable, seamless experience to their customers. Online chat, email, and telephone support are all available for customers if they are struggling with any technical error or need help with their Audible coupon code. The online Help center on their website also provides detailed responses to most commonly asked questions.

Furthermore, they guarantee that all users are entitled to 30 days of free service, simple returns, audiobook exchanges free of charge, and commitment-free subscriptions that can be terminated at any time. After your credits have been issued, they roll over for 12 months, and once you've downloaded a title it's yours forever, even if you cancel your Audible subscription.

Return/Exchange/Cancelations

If you are not satisfied with your most recent purchase or would like to cancel your subscription, there is no need to worry as their customer support team will help you through the process. You can reach out to them via email, chat or call for any assistance. To cancel your membership: you need to go to their official website, sign in to your account, and open Account Details. Go to the View membership details section and hit Cancel membership. However, if you want to return a title, go to your Account Details then click on purchase History. Once you have found the title you would like to return, click on Return. 

As per Audible exchange policy, all books must be returned within 12 months of purchase to be eligible for a refund. Each active member is eligible for a refund a limited number of times to avoid scams and exploitation of the services.

Customer Support

Unlike buying a book at your local store, you can request an Audible refund on any title up to one year after your initial purchase. To complete an Audible book return, just go to your purchase history and click “exchange” next to the title you wish to return. Please review your purchase details carefully, as some items bought during an Audible sale cannot be returned.

If you need any assistance with this process, or if you have any other questions, don’t hesitate to contact the Audible customer service team. They have a risk-free exchange policy. By using this feature, active members can select new narrators and stories without losing credit. They keep offering new deals to their returning and existing customers as a token of appreciation. However, if they determine that the benefit is being overused, they may contact you to find out why and your access can even be terminated.

Audible Memberships 

There are multiple Audible plans you can sign up for based on what your requirements are -

  • A membership to Audible Plus gives users unlimited access to streaming and listening from the Audible Plus catalog. You can listen to all you want to thousands of titles included in the Plus Catalog for as little as $7.95 a month.
  • All the features of Audible Plus are included in Audible Premium Plus - 1 credit per month to be redeemed against any title from our Premium selection that you can enjoy forever. Premium Plus helps you unlock a 30% discount for any additional content you purchase from the Premium catalog as well. Moreover, you can receive two credits per month for any premium titles if you subscribe to Audible Premium Plus for $22.95 a month.

Audible Credit

As an Audible member, you will have access to many perks and benefits. Top of the list is receiving credits as part of your subscription. According to your plan, you will receive a certain number of credits. Their customer service team can explain the different features of the membership plans if you aren't sure which is best for you. This credit can be used to purchase any audiobook or audio selection from the selection, no matter what the price is. Moreover, Audible members frequently receive special offers to purchase additional credits at a discounted rate. You must remember that credits have a certain expiration date. So utilize them within one year of their issuance date.

About Audible

The best way to experience audio entertainment is with your very own Audible membership. Whether you’re cooking a favorite meal, doing chores, or trying to fall asleep, let a podcast or one of their many free Audible eBooks help out. As the world’s largest producer and provider of audiobooks and podcasts, by downloading their mobile Audible app, you can listen to almost half a million exclusives anytime, anywhere. They offer over 100,000 audio titles available on their list. 

More than 600 content providers offer their content to valuable customers at discounted rates including Audible top books, broadcasts, magazines, and newspapers. Find a listen for every moment and elevate your daily routine by subscribing today with any Audible promo code. There are multiple ways to save money on the content that they offer. However, the easiest one is by finding an Audible discount code that will take a sufficient amount of money off your next purchase.

audible: Frequently Asked Questions

Does audible have a student discount?

Yes, they occasionally offer special pricing just for students, such as a multiple-month subscription for just $7.95. These promotions are usually available through their third-party partner websites, so make sure that your student status is verified before checking your eligibility. You can also use the discount codes from this page to save. Sign up and verify your student status and get ready to take advantage of several savings i.e. 3 titles a month - 1 audiobook & 2 Audible Originals, $10 Amazon credit, free swap, and audio-guided workouts.

How do you get a discount on audible?

You may download their mobile app for mobile-exclusive savings, opt for their Plus membership to enjoy discounts on a variety of new titles, take advantage of the free trial, and use any of the codes on our page to save on your desired membership. There’s no need to pay full price when it comes to ebooks and other audio entertainment!

What is the best deal on audible?

You can always browse this page for the latest discount codes and deals to enjoy a subscription at a more affordable price. The best deals are often available around the holidays, such as Black Friday or Boxing Day, where you can receive a percentage off the regular subscription price.

How can I redeem my Audible promo?

Applying an Audible promo code to your purchase is super easy and can offer you a lot of discounts so you can save money and enjoy exceptional content without going broke. Copy the code to your clipboard to start the checkout process. Once you have added your favorite items to the cart, look for a box that says Promo Code. paste your code there and proceed. Valid code will make a significant price drop to your total bill. You will be required to add personal and billing information there. Press check out to complete the transaction. 