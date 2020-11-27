Disclaimer: Tom's Hardware is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Updated 20 October 2022

PlayStation Discount Codes 2022

PlayStation Discount Codes 2022

To find some of the most iconic video games, well-known video game consoles, and cool console accessories, you’ve come to the right place. Find the absolute best Playstation discount codes and Playstation promo codes all right here on this page!
10%
OFF

Current sales and offers for at least 10% off

152 uses today
90%
OFF

Plus Deals: Extra 5-90% off select games

Score another 5-90% off top games with PlayStation Plus! Sign up or log in today to get amazing deals on featured multiplayer games, indie titles, open-world games, and more.
14 uses today
FREE
GAMES

200+ PlayStation free games to play

2 uses today
90%
OFF

25-90% off select VR games

20%
OFF

Monthly Picks: Over 20% off selected games

2 uses today
FROM
$99.99

Wireless or wired noise cancelling headset styles from $99.99

10%
OFF

10% off EA digital purchases for Plus members

2 uses today
80%
OFF

Halloween themed games for up to 80% off

1 use today
FREE
SHIPPING

Free express shipping on every order for PS Plus members

80%
OFF

Up to 80% off select classic games

2 uses today
25%
OFF

Select multiplayer games for over 25% off

1 use today
FREE
PACKS

Free PS Plus exclusive packs

Score free skins and bundles for PS Plus members.
3 uses today
50%
OFF

Sims 4 game packs for up to 50% off

UNDER
$20

PS5 games for $20 or less

1 use today
$10
OFF

$10 off Factory Recertified DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller for PS4

$349.99 BUNDLE

Iron Man VR bundle with VR headset, controllers, and more for $349.99

90%
OFF

Games in the anime collection for 15-90% off select titles

UNDER
$25

Top Games: Best sellers collection starting under $25

$9.99 MONTHLY

Plus membership plans from $9.99 each month

1 use today
25%
OFF

At least 25% off select horror games

$24.99

$24.99 for the 3-month PlayStation Plus Essential membership

2 FOR
$99.99

2 Move Motion Controllers for $99.99

EXTRA CONTENT

Preorder Deals: Bonus DLCs, cosmetic packs, and season passes with new games

85%
OFF

20-85% off select top fighting games

FROM
$10

PlayStation gift cards from $10

3 uses today
Play More, Pay Less

With different PlayStation sale events coming along frequently, saving money on your video game needs is easy. Opt-in for PlayStation plus membership to play online with friends, get an exclusive PlayStation coupon code, and even get two PlayStation Plus free games every month! Free games, exclusive deals, and having a good time with your friends, what could be better? 

To always stay on top of the latest products dropping and the newest PlayStation coupon opportunities, email signup can help you stay in the know at all times. Although there is a flat rate fee for shipping, you can sometimes find a coupon code for PlayStation free shipping. With so many ways to save, getting a good deal on your PlayStation card, VR games, headset, or camera has never been easier! The official website allows you to browse the Deals & Features section, where you can find permanently discounted items, including hardware, games, and more. In addition to sales and promotions, you can also see the items on clearance and closeout that are Last Call. There are many items on the site that are the most affordable and will help you maximize your savings.

Saving On Endless Fun

No matter if you’re in the market for PlayStation games or consoles including PlayStation Vita, VR headset, or a gold wireless headset, know that you can get everything you need in one online shopping trip utilizing a PlayStation discount. When you shop online for your products, you can find online exclusive PlayStation voucher codes and deals to make sure you save a few dollars on your purchase. Choose the perfect device for your gaming needs, sift through hundreds of fun and exciting games, and even grab a few extra cool accessories for your console! When you rely on a PlayStation promotion code, you can shop with peace of mind knowing that you can find exactly what you’re looking for. 

You can subscribe to PlayStation, become a member, enjoy exclusives, and get access to special offers that will help you save hundreds of dollars on top-tier games. By subscribing, you will only have to pay $9.99 a month and have access to hundreds of games with unlimited time of playing. Additionally, PlayStation also offers new users their first three months for 99 cents, to turn them into loyal customers. 

Cancellation Policy

If you cancel a digital content purchase within 14 days of the date of purchase and have not downloaded or streamed the content, you will receive a refund.

If you have already downloaded or streamed digital content, and if you have received in-game consumables, no refund is available unless the content is defective. As far as your promotional bundles are concerned, cancel them within 14 days from the date of transaction and receive a refund. Make sure that you have not started downloading or streaming any part of the bundle. However, before cancelation, you can enjoy access to over 800 games being a member of the PlayStation Now program. You can enjoy a one-week free trial of the program to see if it is right for you.

Customer Care

From an extensive list of A-grade items, it can sometimes get overwhelming to make the right purchase. In that case, you can turn to their customer support for help. Moreover, if you have already shopped a PlayStation hoodie or a PlayStation wallpaper and aren't in love with your new purchase, you can contact customer service within 45 days of purchasing to get a full refund for your order. All you have to do is contact customer service to start your returns process, and send your order back in the mail. Once your order has been received back at the warehouse, you can expect a full refund back on your original payment method.

Return and Refund

PlayStation's return policy may allow you to return physical products within 30 days after they have been shipped. Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now voucher purchases are not refundable. You must return the package in its original packaging and all manuals, cables, and accessories included with the item in order to be eligible for a refund. Items that have been damaged cannot be returned or refunded. Before requesting a refund, PlayStation recommends that you contact their customer support and review the FAQs on their official website. This usually helps solve most of the technical issues.

Bundle Offers

You can save money by purchasing a PlayStation bundle that includes the system, controllers, accessories, games, and more. You can save hundreds of dollars while enjoying PlayStation remote play. Also available are limited-edition consoles and gift cards that can be used for your later purchase. If there’s a friend’s birthday coming up and you cannot decide what to get for him/her, a gift card that they can use to buy PlayStation bundles would be a thoughtful present. Buy online gift cards for as low as $10, or as much as $100. Get further discounts using a PlayStation code that we offer here.  

You can also follow PlayStation on social media to find out about upcoming sales, promotions, and upcoming releases as they post this news regularly. You'll also be able to grab a PlayStation discount code USA or participate in giveaways and other promotional events offered by the company.

10%
OFF

PlayStation Coupon: 10% off all online orders

Catch the latest games, bundles, DLCs, and add-ons for 10% off when you use this PlayStation coupon code at checkout.
10%
OFF

Extra 10% off sitewide when you use this PlayStation discount code

Now's your chance to shop and save! Take advantage of this PlayStation promo code to get another 10% off all PS4 games, accessories, passes, and more.
10%
OFF

PlayStation promo code for an extra 10% off games and DLCs

FREE
GAMES

Play at Home: Download select PS4 games for free

FREE
SHIPPING

Free shipping with purchase of additional item with console

FREE
SHIPPING

PS Plus members get free express shipping on all orders

Items must be bought directly from PlayStation.
About Playstation

With PlayStation, you can completely immerse yourself in an interactive new world and have a fun time playing video games whenever you want! You can download games, movies, TV shows, and music from the PlayStation Store online. By using a PlayStation promo code we provide as part of your purchasing process, you can enjoy savings that will make your shopping experience even more enjoyable. Get your hands on a PlayStation Classic, 5, 4 Pro, 4 controllers, and so many other products for a price that satisfies you and your wallet. On top of consoles and accessories, shop for well-known games such as Grand Theft Auto, Fallout, The Sims, and so much more. 

With a list of PlayStation membership options using a PlayStation discount code popping up all the time, getting yourself a new fun game or a new console doesn't have to be out of reach! You can compete against your friends and family with MLB The Show 16 if you are a sports fan. If you are an adventurer, you might enjoy LEGO Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. To make sure you get a sweet deal on your purchase, check here before you shop so you can find the best PlayStation coupons and deals. Get back in touch with your gamer side by getting your hands on PlayStation VR games at discounted prices.

PlayStation: Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a Playstation student discount?

No, there are currently no student discounts available. There are tons of different sales and discounts available throughout the year to help you save money using a PlayStation promo, as well as a sale section stocked with tons of fun games and accessories.

Does Playstation price match?

No, they do not price match currently. They do, however, offer different discounts and sales on products. Make sure you check this page often to find the best deals!

What is PlayStation Plus?

You can subscribe to PlayStation Plus and pay upfront to save on your subscription costs while enjoying the PlayStation Move without any interruption or hassle. Compared to a $9.99 one-month membership and a $24.99 three-month subscription, a $59.99 one-year membership offers maximum savings. The best way to save money when playing PlayStation games online or with friends is to use this method. Furthermore, you will get free shipping when you order from your Plus account. 

Does PlayStation offer free shipping?

Yes, PlayStation offers free shipping for its "PlayStation Now" customers. It's a program that you will have to sign up for in order to be eligible for free standard or express delivery. If you are not subscribed to PlayStation Now, you will be charged for the shipping based on the weight, size, and shipping method necessary for your order. If you need any help or assistance regarding shipping, feel free to reach out to their customer service. 