Demystifying HCI and Multi-Cloud Deployments for OEM Storage

The explosion of AI is further heightening demand for storage performance and capacity as organizations feed models and databases with unprecedented amounts of data, meaning the next generation of storage technologies will need to deliver even greater performance, density and capacity than ever before.

Supermicro's fourth annual Open Storage Summit brings together leading storage experts from across the industry including drive manufacturers, compute components manufacturers, software developers and of course Supermicro's industry leading system architects to discuss the latest in storage technologies and how they will solve tomorrow's data challenges from the data center right out to the intelligent edge.

This year’s Summit includes a roundtable keynote session followed by five focus sessions, with guests from the storage industry's leading players including Intel®, AMD, NVIDIA, Micron, Kioxia, Solidigm, and Samsung, as well as Supermicro’s storage software partners.

New Innovations For Storage Performance

As organizations try to find their way in the world of cloud and on-prem infrastructure, many find the perfect balance in a multi-cloud environment which allows the best of both worlds, but it takes a great deal of technical mastery behind the scenes to make the multi-cloud dream a reality.

In Session 5 of our 2023 Open Storage Summit, you will peel back the curtain to reveal how a magical combination of Supermicro hardware and Nutanix software can help organizations lower the cost and improve the efficiency of their IT infrastructure, avoiding any on-prem vs cloud nightmares.

During this session, the audience will:

Learn about the challenges faced in moving to a multi-cloud environment

Understand the advantages of multi-cloud including cost, flexibility and efficiency

Become familiar with the hardware required to run Nutanix multi-cloud environments

Discover how Nutanix is improving their multi-cloud offering to match the increasing performance of new-generation systems from Supermicro

