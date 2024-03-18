Getting a new gaming PC? This sleek monitor might complete your perfect setup

I've got a new gaming PC on the way, so naturally, I've been spending some time thinking about my gaming space. Do I have enough room? How are my mouse and keyboard holding up? Is this chair still a good fit?

But none of that is as important as the monitor — the window into my digital life. I want something that performs well, has colors that pop, and is UX friendly, and the MPG 321URX QD-OLED from MSI checks those boxes.

High Performance

The monitor's QD-OLED panel boasts a 0.03ms(GtG) response time with a 240Hz refresh rate, perfect for precision during fast-paced moments. The Adaptive Sync technology matches the refresh rate of the monitor to the PC's GPU, so you won't have to worry about screen tearing or stuttering. It gets rid of lag so you can be sure the image you see is the exact input you need to react skillfully.

One thing to keep in mind with an OLED is burn-in, but MSI is already ahead of the game. Its OLED Care 2.0 plan uses three components — Pixel Shift, Panel Protect and Static Screen Detection — to reduce the risk of burn-in. Still, if something does go wrong and you find an image sticking, this monitor comes with a three-year burn-in warranty. Consider that a weight off your mind.

(Image credit: MSI)

Color and Contrast

Any game's graphics are only as good as your monitor. Generally, people don't want to play the latest high-budget releases on a CRT monitor. You want something that pops, and the colors on the MPG 321URX QD-OLED do just that.

MSI's Quantum Dot Premium Color provides a palette of over a billion colors. It's precalibrated to meet the market standard in color fidelity of Delta E≤2. The brightness is compelling, but so is the darkness. A QD-OLED can give you compelling contrast, with dark scenes without backlight bleeding. This monitor is certified VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, which means your survival horror games will be that much more terrifying.

(Image credit: MSI)

Powerful UX

Life is hard enough, so I'm always looking for ways to be easier on myself. This user-centric monitor takes care of me in some simple ways that can't be overlooked. First off, the 5-way Joystick Navigator is located in the bottom center of the back of the screen, clearing the way to simplify plug-in options. That, in addition to the adjustable stand, provides an ergonomic experience that keeps strain down. It also comes with built-in KMV, so you can control multiple devices with one keyboard, mouse and monitor, turning your computer into the all-powerful media hub it's meant to be.

Also, I'm not going to be playing a lot of console games on my gaming PC, but if you're in the market for a monitor that works exclusively with your console, the MPG 321URX QD-OLED might be the answer. Console Mode gives you HDMI 2.1 with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth. It's built to work with the latest consoles, so if you need all your gaming machines hooked up to one screen, this is a great option.

(Image credit: MSI)

A Monitor for Performance Gaming