Save $300 on the Netgear Orbi 960 WiFi Mesh System with this Exclusive Coupon

Black Friday deals season is here and you can find some pretty stellar sales on name brand hardware. Here, we’ve got an exclusive coupon to share with you for Netgear’s Orbi 960 series WiFi 6E WiFi mesh system . This setup is on the pricey side but it’s currently discounted for Black Friday and can be taken down even further when using promo code TOMS10 at checkout at Netgear.com.

The system comes in a variety of packs so you can pick one that suits your network needs. There is a 2 pack, 3 pack, and 4 pack system offered with the option to purchase individual satellites for replacement or expansion. This coupon will save up to $300 on your order depending on the pack added to your cart.

Orbi 960 Series Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System: now $1299 at Netgear (was $1499)

This WiFi system is usually priced around $1499 but today is available for just $1299. Promo code TOMS10 will take the price down to $1199. It includes three separate access points and is supported by a 1-year warranty.

This powerful system is built with quad-band technology alongside dedicated backhaul WiFi which enable it to support up to 200 separate devices with maximum speed. Netgear boasts speeds as high as 10.8Gbps over WiFi and WiFi 6E coverage that spans 7,500 square feet.

The Netgear Orbi 960 Series Quad-Band WiFi 6E mesh system features a patented antenna designed to increase performance and WiFi coverage throughout its installation site. The system also comes with Netgear Armor—a proprietary application that comes with network security tools and an optional 1-year VPN subscription.

Check out the Netgear Orbi 960 Series Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System product page on the Netgear website for purchase options and don’t forget to use promo code TOMS10 before checking out to save on your order.