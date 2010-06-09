Trending

Google Gives HP Printers Own Email Addresses

By Hewlett Packard 

Printers with widgets, an app store, a Web connection and their own email addresses.

Web-connected printers are slowly gaining prominence and HP has always been at the forefront of this endeavor to make these smart printers a mainstream commodity. This week we learn HP has teamed up with Google to give Web-connected printers their own email addresses.

A recent article in the New York Times talks about HP's new strategy when it comes to printers. It discusses Web-connected printers and the company's desire to load these peripherals with apps (think movie tickets, coupons, directions) from a dedicated app store. However, one thing we didn't know is that Google is interested in the direction HP is taking printing and the two have formed a unique partnership. According to NYT, the collaboration allows people to send things like Google Docs and Calendars directly to HP's printers.

It makes sense when you think about it; if your printer has it's own email address, you can have someone send those important documents straight to your printer, and nearly cut your computer out of the equation completely.

Would you buy a smart printer? Let us know in the comments below!

  • manitoublack 09 June 2010 06:00
    someone on the inside of google post a few printer emails. time to spam a printer ;)
  • horatio b 09 June 2010 06:06
    Absolutely! I can print things on the road and tell my wife(who is not so tech savvy) it's on the printer. My only concern however is what if someone accidentally e-mails my printer a 500 pages?
  • tashfeenmajid 09 June 2010 06:08
    It would definitely be interesting.

    But the only thing I am concerned about is, my printer printing all those Nigeria bank account hoax and enlarge your penis junk mails sent to it.
  • zoemayne 09 June 2010 06:10
    no more hp's for me their ink is like $8000 a gallon....
  • jacobdrj 09 June 2010 06:17
    I like the idea. Needs some good secure passwording, and some solid processing on the printers' part (Can it print Cry... PDFs?)
  • sliem 09 June 2010 06:19
    It's good if it can have filters and configurable settings.
  • blueer03 09 June 2010 06:50
    Great, now I need to worry about getting chain letters from my printer too!
  • Camikazi 09 June 2010 06:57
    Can't wait till the SPAM prints start coming, it will be like those SPAM faxes from years ago.
  • 09 June 2010 07:16
    @No more HP's for me. All printers rip you off on the ink no matter what brand it is. That is exactly why you just refill your ink so you can reuse the cartridge. Refill it is when it's about half full. I have refilled my HP ink cartridge over 10 times already and have had no problems with it.
  • zoemayne 09 June 2010 08:17
    timorang@No more HP's for me. All printers rip you off on the ink no matter what brand it is. That is exactly why you just refill your ink so you can reuse the cartridge. Refill it is when it's about half full. I have refilled my HP ink cartridge over 10 times already and have had no problems with it. If you do a little research youll see that monochrome printer can print 12000 pages from a $70 cartridge/drum....... ie on new egg the "brother DR360 Drum Unit"
