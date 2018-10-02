Win an Antec DF500 RGB ATX Mid-Tower Case

  • News

Head to the Components Forum for your chance to win the Antec DF500 RGB Mid-Tower Gaming Case and the P5 Micro-ATX Case!

We teamed up with Antec to bring you a giveaway for two computer building starter bundles. Up for grabs is the DF500 RGB mid tower gaming case and HCG750 Bronze PSU. The first prize winner will receive the P5 micro-ATX case and the VP550 PLUS Power Supply. For your chance to win, head to our forums and follow the instructions on the giveaway widget in the forums.

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until October 15th, 2018.

