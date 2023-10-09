Automate and Streamline Your Business Workflows With Bitrix24

Nothing quite exemplifies the concept of suffering from success like scaling up a business. In the best case scenario, you're looking at a ton of extra costs, from hiring new employees to investing in new technology. As for the worst?

You'll also have to deal with any number of increasingly complex business processes. To make matters worse, many of these processes will become increasingly cumbersome and error-prone with time. Eventually, you may have no choice but to completely overturn your established workflows.

No one ever said that running a business was easy.

But it also shouldn't be needlessly difficult. Too many businesses have processes and workflows that are bogged down with unnecessary busywork. Too many businesses see repetitive manual tasks waste the time and energy of their best people.

The solution lies in automation. By automating processes and workflows, a business can reduce errors and operating costs, increase efficiency, and position itself for seamless growth. Unfortunately, figuring out what to automate and how to do so can often seem like a herculean task.

Enter Bitrix24.

The Only Business Software You'll Need

A powerful all-in-one business ecosystem, Bitrix24 is designed to not only streamline business operations but also simplify your technology stack. Its Workflow Automat i on tool features pre-designed workflows for a ton of common business tasks, including leave approvals, business trips, purchase requests, expense reports, and general requests.

(Image credit: Bitrix)

In addition to standardising routine tasks, Bitrix24 also allows you to set rules and configurations for a ton of other stuff, including:

Through Bitrix24's CRM tool , your business can also enable proactive CRM and sales intelligence. That in turn will allow you to seize control of your sales funnel to a greater degree than ever before, supercharging your sales enablement and customer success efforts.

If you're tech savvy, you can even create your own business processes with the help of Bitrix24's visual process designer. The tool is capable of an impressive degree of complexity, supporting status-driven business processes alongside sequential ones. Arguably the most compelling thing about it, however, is the fact that it enables far more than automation.

Bitrix24 also serves as a company-wide collaboration hub, helping to encourage social interactions between team members and departments in an entirely natural way. This includes a company news feed, online workspaces, visual presence indicators and digital document editing. What's more, this functionality pairs incredibly well with the platform's analytics tools, which provide a centralised employee directory complete with intuitive reporting, KPIs, and a timeline for tracking staff changes.

You don't need to worry too much about integration, either. There are over 600 applications and extensions in the Bitrix24 Marketplace , which features well-known solutions such as MailChimp, Xero, WhatsApp and Zoom. Developed by Bitrix24's technology partners, the apps include custom landing page templates and built-in third-party integration.

Bitrix24 offers pricing tiers for businesses of every size, with affordable rates for small and mid-sized businesses and special plans for enterprises. Better yet, all plans are priced at a flat rate — no hidden fees or per-user charges, meaning small and mid-sized businesses can upgrade as they grow, while enterprises can count on predictable automation costs. There's even a free plan with unlimited users (but without automation capabilities).

Last but certainly not least, with services available in sixteen languages, Bitrix24 is great for multilingual teams.

Streamline Your Way to Success

Workflow automation can be an intimidating prospect at first glance. It can be difficult to know where to start. But it doesn't need to be.

(Image credit: Bitrix)

With Bitrix24, your business and its employees can embrace a new way of working — one where they're free to focus on value generation rather than upkeep and documentation. If that sounds like the kind of thing you're looking for, register and give Bitrix24 a try . It even offers a 14-day free trial for its commercial plans.