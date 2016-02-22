Trending

Lenovo Announces Tab3 Series With Three New Android-Based Tablets For Home And Work

By Lenovo 

Lenovo Tab3 8

Lenovo announced three new Android-based tablets at MWC. The new Tab3 Series includes the Tab3 10, Tab3 7 and Tab3 8.

ModelTab3 10 BusinessTab3 7Tab3 8
Processor1.3 GHz Quad Core1.0 GHz Quad Core1.0 GHz Quad Core
Display10" Full-HD (1920x1080) IPS7" SD (1024x600) IPS8" HD (1280x800) IPS
MemoryUp to 3 GB1 GB1 GB
StorageUp to 64 GB Internal16GB Internal16GB Internal
Cameras8 MP Rear, 5 MP Front5 MP Rear, 2 MP Front5 MP Rear, 2 MP Front
AudioDolby Atmos, 2 SpeakersDolby Audio, 1 SpeakerDolby Atmos, 1 Speaker
Networking OptionsWi-Fi Dual Band AC; LTELTEWi-Fi Only; LTE
Battery LifeUp to 12 HoursUp to 9 HoursUp to 8 Hours
Starting MSRP$199$129$99

The Tab3 10 is designed for the enterprise with business-critical hardware and software and support for Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It comes preloaded with Google Play for Work and Android for Work apps. These apps offer solutions for point-of-sale, classroom and eHeath management in addition to Kiosk Mode, which allows users to configure their Tab3 10 as an interactive kiosk.

Lenovo Tab3 10 Business

The Tab3 10 features a 1.3 Ghz quad-core processor, a 10-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS display with Gorilla Glass 3, an 8 megapixel auto-focusing rear camera and a 5 megapixel fixed-focus front camera. The device is also weather-proofed with a liquid-repellant coating. Connectivity features include NFC, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi and full GPS in addition to optional 4G LTE.

The Tab3 10 Business tablets have additional enterprise-level security features including hardware encryption software, policy control and remote capabilities. Lenovo also integrated the Tab3 10 Business with persistent endpoint protection and geo-fencing technology, allowing businesses to securely track a device and shield its internal networks. The device can even be remotely locked down.

The Tab3 10 Business comes in three flavors: a Wi-Fi only model sporting 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage starting at $199; an LTE-enabled version with 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage coming in at $249; and a Tab3 10 with LTE connectivity, 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for $299.

The Tab3 7 and 8 are designed for home users, with family-centric features including multi-user modes and parental controls, such as a dedicated "kids mode" with safe web-browsing options and usage scheduling.  

Lenovo Tab3 7

Both the Tab3 7 and Tab3 8 feature a MediaTek quad-core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz, 1 GB of memory and 16 GB of internal storage in addition to the same Gorilla Glass 3, weatherproofing and Android 6.0 Marshmallow as the Tab3 10 Business.

For consumers concerned about potentially damaging blue light from the display, the Tab3 7 and 8 also come with Adaptive Display technology that can filter out harmful blue light, offering a safer viewing experience for younger users.

The Tab3 7 stands alone with its lack of optional features; the device comes as is at a price of $129 without Wi-Fi only variants like the Tab3 8 and 10 offer. The Tab3 8's Wi-Fi only model rings up for $99 and its LTE-enabled counterpart costs $149.

Lenovo plans to make the Tab3 10 Business available in July, with the Tab3 7 and 8 appearing in June.

Derek Forrest is an Associate Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware and Tom’s IT Pro. Follow Derek Forrest on Twitter. Follow us on Facebook, Google+, RSS, Twitter and YouTube.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • InvalidError 22 February 2016 22:54
    A bunch more 7-8" tablets with low resolution displays and only 1GB RAM, just what 2016 needed. Four years ago, I would never have believed it if someone had told me entry-level tablets would stagnate at roughly the same performance and feature level for so long.
    Reply
  • aldaia 23 February 2016 10:32
    Being lenovo a good intel customer (bigest PC seller closely followed by HP), it arouses my curiosity why they don't use intel chips in their tablets. Has Intel stopped subsidizing its tablet chips?
    Reply
  • ammaross 23 February 2016 23:50
    Shame you have to get the LTE version of the 10 just to get the 3GB of RAM instead of the weak 2GB. It doesn't state it, but these will likely have a microSD card slot like the Tab2 did, and with the 1080p screen, it's the perfect tablet at that price point (minus the "vanilla" android experience of course).
    Reply