Nokia Has a Sense of Humor, Claims Its Phones Never Break

Remember your first Nokia phone? It probably had a monochrome screen and played that classic little Nokia jingle. And it had Snake! Ah... those were the days…

Nokia seems to be feeling a bit nostalgic as well. Last week it posted a tweet with the line “’My Nokia Phone broke.’ – nobody”. It’s a cute shot at many modern smartphones, without naming names; seem to shatter with the slightest impact.

Hard to say if the new Nokias are as hardy as their decade-old siblings.