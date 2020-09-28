New Nvidia Driver Adds RTX 3080, 3090 Stability Fixes

The RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 graphics cards are now out and in the hands of anyone who was lucky enough to be able to buy one of them, which means Nvidia's released a new WQHL-certified driver to accompany them. You can download it now through the GeForce Experience app- just look for Game Ready Driver 456.55. This driver primarily focuses on improving RTX 3000 series stability in certain games, as well as adding Nvidia Reflex support for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.



Nvidia’s official release notes don’t actually tell us a lot about how the new driver helps increase stability for RTX 3000 series graphics cards, but the Reddit thread on the new driver has a few comments from people who were experiencing crashes on Call of Duty: Warzone when playing with an RTX 3080. The same issue was reported a few days ago in the r/buildapc subreddit, where Nvidia responded saying that they were looking into the issue and sending any reports to the driver team. Hopefully, these issues have been solved.



Aside from making Call of Duty: Warzone run better on RTX 3000 series GPUs, the new driver also adds Nvidia Reflex support to both Warzone and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remake. Nvidia Reflex came out earlier this month and is a tool for game devs to optimize GPU and G-sync settings to reduce latency. It’s primarily intended for esports titles like Fortnite and Apex: Legends.



Star Wars: Squadrons is also set to release on October 2nd, so this driver also looks to improve compatibility there as well.



You can download Nvidia’s new Game Ready Driver either through the GeForce Experience app or manually through Nvidia’s website .