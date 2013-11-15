Trending

PlayStation 4 Scores High On Repairability Scale

Check out what's inside the PS4.

Sony's PS4 launched today, and the iFixit team has wasted no time in getting down to the nitty gritty. The site, as usual, was among the first in line for the PS4 just so it could tear it apart and assess how easy it is to repair. The answer? Pretty easy. iFixit reports that the new PlayStation console is easy-to-open and repair friendly, scoring an 8 out of 10 on its repairability scale. Not bad!

Notable finds include a user-replaceable hard drive, Security Torx screws, and tattle-tale anti-tamper stickers. It's worth noting that the user replaceable drive is stowed behind an easily removable cover, and you don't have to remove the case to replace the HDD. In other words, you don't need to worry about those 'warranty void if seal removed/damaged' stickers. They don't come into play until later in the game.

The chips inside include the eight-core 64-bit AMD Jaguar CPU and Radeon GPU we heard about previously. This is working alongside 16 x 512 MB of Samsung GDDR5 RAM (total is 8 GB), Samsung's K4B2G1646E-BCK0 2 Gb DDR3 SDRAM, and a secondary processor for network tasks.

Check the full list of chips below:

     • SCEI CXD90026G SoC (includes AMD "Jaguar" CPU Cores and Radeon GPU)
     • Samsung K4G41325FC-HC03 512 MB GDDR5 RAM (total of 16 x 512 MB = 8 GB)
     • SCEI CXD90025G Secondary/Low Power Processor for Network Tasks
     • Samsung K4B2G1646E-BCK0 2 Gb DDR3 SDRAM
     • Macronix MX25L25635FMI 256 Mb Serial Flash Memory
     • Marvell Wireless Avastar 88W8797 7 Integrated 2x2 WLAN/Bluetooth/FM Single-Chip SoC
     • Panasonic MN86471A HDMI Communication LSI
     • Marvell 88EC060-NN82 Ethernet Controller
     • SCEI 1327KM44S
     • Genesys Logic GL3520 USB 3.0 Hub Controller
     • Samsung K4G41325FC-HC03 4 Gb (512 MB) GDDR5 RAM
     • International Rectifier 35858 N326P IC2X
     • Macronix 25L1006E CMOS Serial Flash Memory
     • Renesas SCEI RJ832841FP1
     • Microchip Technology 312 3536A

For all the gory photos and the step-by-step guide, hit up iFixit.

24 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Christopher Shaffer 15 November 2013 19:07
    I don't know why it comes as such as surprise every time I point out to people that the PS3 also had a user-replaceable drive that didn't require a proprietary replacement like the 360. I've actually had to show people how-to videos to prove this.

    Nice to see Sony has taken a similar approach on this system. Can't wait to see all of the things welded, riveted and soldered together in the Xbone.
  • ddpruitt 15 November 2013 19:37
    This.

    I don't know how many "destroyed" playstations (1,2, and 3) I've been able to easily take apart and repair.
  • InvalidError 15 November 2013 19:42
    11944073 said:
    Can't wait to see all of the things welded, riveted and soldered together in the Xbone.
    Well, while the PS4 can be pulled apart relatively easily, nearly everything important is integrated on a single PCB so there isn't much to repair anyhow unless you are "lucky enough" to blow the PSU, optical drive or fan.
  • DRosencraft 15 November 2013 19:58
    Taking them (PS3) apart was relatively simple. They even used Phillips head screws for the most part instead of just star head screws you often see. The 360 wasn't exceptionally more difficult to take apart, but was noticeably so. Not a big deal right now with regard to the PS4 and XBOne. Should take full advantage of the warranty while it's still good.
  • anhxeom 15 November 2013 20:05
    The first version of any console are usually huge, so it's not a surprise how easy they are to take apart. Wait until the 2nd or 3rd revision when they are shrink, that's when things gets a little interesting.
  • m32 15 November 2013 20:08
    I liked the teardown. We'll see how the XBone fairs next week.
  • Christopher Shaffer 15 November 2013 20:17
    I'm not sure what the concern over star hex screws is. Harley has used these for a long time on American-made motorcycles. You can buy a set of star bits at Walmart for about $5.

    The primary reason these are used is that power tools (and assembly machines) have a lot more torque than you would with a screw driver. Having more contact points avoids stripping out the screw head. I'd rather have block top star or Allen heads any day.
  • bmwman91 15 November 2013 20:34
    Yeah, Torx and Torx+ screws allow much greater torque to be applied, and a higher level of control over that torque than Phillips heads. Torx drivers and bits are dirt cheap and come with almost any kit these days. Heck, I have even switched to wood / construction screws that use T20 Torx heads for framing and lumber projects around the house because they are so much easier to drive than Phillips heads. You don't have to push harder to get higher torque with them, which is pretty helpful when you are on a ladder. They also don't wear out the bits as fast as Phillips heads. Anyway, in an electronics factory environment I bet that Torx heads lead to better repeatability, less frequent replacement of bits and less chance of metal shavings since you are less likely to strip a screw head. Looks like Sony is managing fine with the Phillips screws though.
  • Eximo 15 November 2013 21:33
    That may be the most awesomely translated spam I have seen in a long while.
  • iam2thecrowe 16 November 2013 01:48
    8gb ddr5, then 2gb ddr3, then 4gb ddr5??? wtf?
