The OBSBOT Tiny 4K - Prime Day Bargains afoot.

Static webcams are fast becoming defunct. Video conferencing, teaching, giving presentations, all require a bit more dynamism, to keep people engaged, and to show yourself off in the best possible light (literally). Say no to statics, manually adjusting is a pain and frankly the images look old fashioned.

It’s all about the pan/tilt/zoom webcam. They can be pricey, yes, but thankfully they’re more widely available and there exists very capable and price conscious versions. Coupled with Prime Day it’s the perfect time to get hold of a PTZ webcam at a significantly reduced price.*

(Image credit: Obsbot)

You may have heard of the OBSBOT Tiny (opens in new tab), it emerged after a successful push on Indiegogo a short time ago, and provided a very smart unit for those looking for an affordable PTZ camera.

What the OBSBOT Tiny did well in terms of movement and gesture control has been improved innumerably in the shape of the OBSBOT Tiny 4K - which still comes in at good value compared to its more pricey cousins.

So with those Prime Day discounts upon us the chance to get something of quality for a bargain is even more pressing.

The benefits, apart from the discounted price, are many. The OBSBOT Tiny 4K sports a 4K@30fps Sony sensor lens - meaning crystal-clear visuals, and supports 1080p@60fps for smoother streaming.

AI tracking and auto framing make sure that the subject is always in focus, so live streaming and remote classes will benefit hugely. With a two-axis movement, and a deep learning neural network algorithm - those online fitness classes are going to be way more detailed and helpful. If you're the one giving the class there is no fear of your students missing out on anything, as you're always in frame.

Whatever you are teaching or presenting the OBSBOT Tiny 4K follows you to a 'T' and keeps you in focus. (Image credit: Obsbot)

The OBSBOT Tiny 4K promises dynamism. The auto tracking and focus means you can move back and forth in the classroom without having to constantly adjust your camera.

You have control, too, with hand gesture recognition. Simply showing the palm of your hand has the camera follow you - a simple “L” shape gesture allows you to control zoom so you can focus in on particular details.

If you had to guess another bugbear in regards to using standard webcams, what would it be? Likely the lighting situation. The OBSBOT Tiny 4K's HDR function automatically balances out the lighting exposure - meaning you're practically 'TV studio' ready.

The OBSBOT Tiny 4K, being a separate unit, unlike Apple's Centre Stage, is fully adjustable and customizable. A magnetic mount means you can place the camera anywhere, it charges with either a DC adapter or USB Type-C port, and has a handy privacy function performed by simply tilting the camera down.

Instant privacy - by simply tilting the camera down power the power cuts out. (Image credit: Obsbot)

Sound-wise the OBSBOT Tiny 4k has dual omni-directional microphones with noise reduction - quality sound matching the sharpness of the images is another tick.

It’s a win-win purchase, and available now at a very pleasing reduction in price - which you can take advantage of now right here (opens in new tab).

* From the 12th to the 17th July receive up to 35% off the entire OBSBOT product line (opens in new tab), including the Tiny 4K, on Amazon (opens in new tab).