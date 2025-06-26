These 12 under-$50 gadgets have upgraded my tech life, and they're all on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day

As much as I love high-priced tech like my 4K projector or Audioengine A5+ speakers, most of us can't regularly spend several hundred dollars on a tech gift or purchase. But that doesn't mean you can't substantially improve your tech life (or the lives of your tech-focused friends and family) while spending a comparatively small amount of money.

I own all of the affordable tech gifts in this list below, and all are on sale for less than $50. In fact, many are under $25! Each of these products has made my nerdy world a little nicer in its own way. If you're looking for a small tech splurge for yourself during this Spring Sale week, or an affordable gift for that techie friend or family member, one of these 50-or-under options might be just what you're after.

My favorite sub-$50 deals:

Rosewill M.2 SSD Cloner: was $59, now $49

HOTO Wireless Screwdriver: was $60, now $39

Baseus MVP 3 flat-top USB-C charging cable: was $15, now $13



Become an IT hero with Rosewill's M.2 SSD Cloner

A family member recently asked me for help with an older PC, which was desperately trying to run Windows 10 while housing several programs on an old 110 GB SSD. I figured, sure, I could clone the boot drive onto a more spacious drive so the OS and programs had more room to stretch their legs. But then the thought of using multiple USB enclosures or shuffling drives in and out of my desktop filled me with dread as I pictured being there for hours getting everything done and the system back up and running. So I looked into getting an M.2 SSD cloner, and was surprised to see they can be found for as little as $49.

Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $59 now $49 at Newegg With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this device makes it simple to move your OS or files from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives.

Rosewill's NVMe SSD cloner is one of the more affordable options, and while I don't love its glossy plastic shell, it does support both NVMe M.2 drives as well as older AHCI models. Operation is about as simple as it gets. You plug in the included USB-C power adapter, put your source drive in the left slot, the destination drive in the right slot, press the power button on the back, and a few logos light up, letting you know you're ready to go. Press the clone button on the top, and the cloning will commence (provided your destination is the same size or larger than your source).



That's assuming you want to do an offline clone. But because I wanted to also resize the partition between the old 110 GB and the newer Team Group 512 GB SSD, I used the second included USB-C cable to connect the Rosewill cloner to my laptop and powered up the device. Within seconds, both drives were recognized in Windows, so I fired up the excellent free DiskGenius software , cloned the old partition to the new Team Group drive with a few clicks, and then used the software to drag the boot partition to the full size of the new drive. The whole process took just a few minutes; the Rosewill cloner supports 20 Gbps USB, and I wasn't exactly copying a huge partition.



When the cloning process was finished, it was hard to believe it was all that easy. I had expected to be at my in-laws for hours, but I was done in less than 30 minutes. Sure, unless you're in IT, a drive cloner might not be something you use all the time, but it's handy to have around. You can also use it to save some money by buying a laptop with a cramped SSD and swapping in something much roomier – provided, of course, the laptop's storage isn't soldered to the motherboard.



The Rosewill cloner is also handy for just checking the contents of old M.2 drives you may have lying around. But if that's all you need, you can buy an NVMe enclosure or a single-drive dock. I also own this model from Fideco, which costs less than $20 .

I've used the HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set to build dozens of PCs

I build a lot of PCs, and I also do a fair bit of home improvement work around my apartment. So a cordless screwdriver is a nice thing to have. I also own a much slimmer Wowstick, but have found HOTO's NEX O1 Pro to be more useful thanks to its extra (and variable) torque. It's great for loosening those factory-installed screws on PC cases that just don't want to let go, and also good for assembling furniture.



The HOTO won't replace my DeWalt impact driver or drill for bigger, tougher jobs. But for everyday tasks, it's powerful enough, easy to charge over USB-C, and even looks good on my workbench.

HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set: now $39 at Amazon with code: 2F8TYF5W (was $60)

HOTO's wireless screwdriver has three torque settings, charges over USB-C, and looks surprisingly good. It's even proven quite durable, as I've dropped it off of ladders and my workbench at least a dozen times, and it's still working flawlessly.

USB cheap media control box puts volume and track control a touch away

For those of us of a certain age, few things beat a chunky tactile volume knob and physical buttons for controlling media, and Vaydeer's USB device provides that and then some. I own the previous version of this device and love it for controlling and muting music at my treadmill desk while I work.

I can also use the buttons on it to play / pause audio and video, move forward to the next track or backward to the previous one. It's totally plug and play as no drivers are needed.





Vaydeer Volume Control Knob + Media Buttons: now $26 at Amazon (was $32)

Just plug this simple USB device into a USB port and you can control the volume and select tracks without reaching for your keyboard or mouse.

What's not to love about a $40 SNES-inspired wireless gaming controller that's compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and the Nintendo Switch? Not much, but I own the original Pro model and not one of these newer models with translucent plastic shells. That's peak late-90s nostalgia and I really don't want to love it as much as I do.



As you might expect given this controller's small size and many more buttons than the SNES controller it was based on, its Rumble motors aren't the strongest, and the layout can feel kind of cramped for some modern games. But for any kind of retro game and especially platformers (I'm looking at you, Super Mario Bros. Wonder), this is my go-to controller. At this price, maybe I should pick up another one.

Get convenient ports aplenty with the 11-Port ikuai Powered USB-C Hub

Between testing peripherals, external storage, and just generally being PC power user, I never seem to have enough USB ports within easy reach. Or at least that used to be the case until I picked up this 11-port USB 3.2 (10 Gbps) powered hub, and mounted it near the edge of my desk. It sports two USB-C 10 Gbps ports, one 10 Gbps USB-A port, seven 5 Gbps USB-A ports, and even a 20 PD USB-C charging port for keeping my phone or peripherals topped up.

Ikuai 11-in-1 Hybrid USB Hub: now $42 at Amazon (was $49)

With 11 ports and up to 10 Gbps speed, a solid aluminum shell, and buttons so you can cut the power to individual ports, this USB hub is a great addition to your desk. It has external power for better stability, and even a 20W USB-C PD port on the end for charging phones or peripherals.

I don't often turn the ports off with the buttons on the side, but it's a nice feature to have if you worry about power consumption or, say, you just want to be able to cut the power to your speakers or gaming headset so you can switch your audio to something else. The hub's metal shell helps it look good good on your desk, while also giving it enough heft that it doesn't easily slide around. If you often find yourself in need of more easily accessible USB ports, this is the best option I've found without spending more than twice as much on a laptop dock.

Add recessed power and USB ports to your desk for just $19

OK, this one's only for the DIY-inclined, because it involves cutting a hole in your desk (or anywhere else you might want some flush-mount power ports, like a nightstand). Jgstkcity's recessed power strip lets you drop a couple of AC outlets and two USB charging ports (one 30W USB-C) anywhere you need them – again, once you've cut a hole for it.



While it's always smart to be wary of no-name power strips, I've owned the older non-PD version of this strip for over two years and it's been functioning just fine. I have it installed in the narrow stand I built right behind my couch. It's a super-convenient place for power outlets, especially when friends or family stop by. I just warn people not to put drinks there. Thankfully, the coffee table is even more convenient for that and it's right in front of the couch.

Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip: now $23 at Amazon

You'll likely need a drill and a saw to install it, but having a couple of power plugs and USB-C PD power right on the surface of your desk or nightstand is super convenient.

Charge your handheld or phone while gaming or doom-scrolling in comfort with this flat angled USB-C charging cable from Baseus

Whether it's a Steam Deck, a Switch, or just your smartphone, we've all had handheld devices conk out while we'd still prefer to be using them. Baseus' 100W charging cable makes that a little bit easier, with its flat-topped angled USB-C port, flat braided cable, and 100W, 5A charging capabilities.

Baseus MVP 3 flat-top USB-C charging cable: $12 on Amazon with coupon (was $15)

Want to use your mobile device while it's charging without having to contort your fingers around the USB-C port? Baseus has you covered with its angled, flat-topped braided charging cable. It supports up to 100W and is available in 3.3 or 6.6-foot lengths.

Available in both 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot lengths, it can make charging and gaming (or just scrolling on your phone) a lot more comfortable. THe shorter model is better if you're charing off a battery pack nearby, but I'd definitely opt for the 6.6-foot model if you're going to use the cable from a charger plugged into a wall.



Note that the large top of the USB-C port will block adjacent ports or vents on some gaming handhelds, so it may not be ideal for your particular use case, so consider that before buying. Also, as with most charging specific cables, this one isn't great for data. While the cable does technically support data transfers, they're capped at USB 2.0 speed.



Anker Zolo 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank

If you have an iPhone with MagSafe or, as I do, a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with a magnetic case and Qi2 charging, magnetic power banks are a super convenient way to add extra longevity to your phone while you're on the go. No wires necessary, you just pop the bank on the back of your case and off you go with 7.5W of wireless charging, or 30W max if you want to dig for a cable.



As someone who often attends trade shows with endless products to photograph and, when on vacation, walks miles in the rugged wilderness (preferably in Scotland), I'm often in need of a big battery boost on the go. And it's no fun fiddling with USB cables when you just don't have to anymore. I've found this Anker Zolo 10,000 mAh to be my favorite magnetic phone accessory so far. And at its current $25 sale price at Amazon, I might just pick up a second one for those really long days trekking a show floor or a far-off sea shore.

Anker Zolo 10,000 mAh magnetic power bank: now $49 at Amazon

This no-frills magnetic power bank is compact enough to fit in a pocket when you aren't using it, and it still fits in my baggy jeans pocket when it's charging my phone. It's not the fastest wireless charger at 7.5 watts. But you can use a USB-C cable if you need faster charging. And because I can just leave the battery on my phone without much inconvenience, I haven't really been bothered by its wireless charging speed.

Powerowl's rechargeable batteries are good and surprisingly cheap

When I first started using rechargeable batteries with my Walkman in the early 90s, they were kind of awful (but still better than spending all my money feeding my music addiction). They couldn't hold a charge and didn't last nearly as long as name-brand disposable batteries. But here in the mid-2020s, rechargeables are surprisingly good.



Panasonic's Eneloops arguably ushered in the rechargeable AA and AAA renaissance, but PowerOwl's batteries are a lot more affordable and I haven't had a single one fail in over three years of using them in my various remotes, smart door locks, and other devices.

PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger: now $21 at Amazon , was $28

These PowerOwl Pro AA batteries are rated to 2800mAh (though I wouldn't put stock in that spec) and are rated to keep 60% of their power for two years. The included USB-powered charger isn't the fastest (10 hours rated), but it gets the job done. Clip the coupon to get it at this price.

Baseus 65W Flat GaN wall charger is great for travel and commuting

If there's one thing everyone with modern tech could probably use at this point, it's an extra high-speed and compact charger. The Baseus 65W Flat Wall Charger is my new-found favorite. It's especially great for travel, because it outputs 45W over USB-C for my laptop and up to 20W over USB-A for my phone or other devices, all while folding to a slim 0.66 inches thick. It's smaller than a deck of cards and easily fits in pretty much any bag pocket.



Its slim shape should also help keep the device fully inserted in loose hotel room power sockets, and while the outer shell is plastic, the build quality feels solid, and it includes a 3.3-foot USB-C charging cable for those of us who aren't already drowning in cables from other devices. You'll have to provide your own USB-A cable to charge a second device, but at its current sale price, there's hardly a reason to complain about that. And who doesn't have an extra USB-A charging cable at this point?

Baseus 65W Flat Wall Charger: $44 at Amazon This pocket-friendly charger is just 0.66 inches thick, with fold-down prongs and two USB ports. The USB-C tops out at 45W and the USB-A can deliver up to 20W.

TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter delivers Wi-Fi 6 to older devices over USB

Have you upgraded your router to Wi-Fi 6 or later, but your desktop or laptop doesn't have the requisite hardware to take advantage of your recent network tech? TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter is here to solve that problem for you. It's quite large by USB Wi-Fi dongle standards, but I've found it works quite well with the Wi-Fi 6 router I bought in 2020.

I have the router running downstairs from my office. And it instantly fixed an issue I was having with very poor reception from the SFF PC I built in the Fractal Terra case .

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter: now $29 at Amazon (was $49)

Sure, it's big and bulky with two antennas, but this Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter can deliver some serious speed to your desktop or laptop when paired with a Wi-Fi 6 or later router.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub is easy to mount on many desks

This is a four-port USB hub that's designed to clamp onto your desk and give you extra convenient connectivity. Orico's device delivers USB 3.0 speeds, which is good enough for most modern devices.

It comes in black or silver and has a nice sturdy metal frame. Just note that its clamp section is pretty shallow and its adjustable screw can only open between 10 and 32 mm, so it won't fit on all desks.

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub: now $15 at Newegg

An otherwise standard four-port USB 3.0 hub, this Orico model stands out for its metal frame and clamp design.

Clean up the cables under your desk with a tray

If you to get a handle on the PC cables in your home or office, some cheap cable management trays will do the job. This two-pack comes with tape, though heavier loads will ultimately require some screws.



Besides the trays, this kit also comes with cable ties and a few cable clips you can place along the bottom or sides of your desk. One of these has been holding up the PC cable clutter in my living room for the past year. But I had to screw it into my desk because it's holding one of the above Anker power strips, plus the large external power brick from my LG OLED TV/Monitor.