Transform your Apple devices with ZikeTech

There’s a good reason artists, musicians, video editors and other digital creatives love Apple devices - but if you want to expand the capabilities of your Mac, iPhone or iPad, then ZikeTech’s range of peripherals should be at the top of your shopping list.

Apple’s pursuit of slimline and minimalistic designs for its products means that while they certainly look good, they can sometimes lack the ports and features that digital creatives require.

ZikeTech’s products can solve this issue by adding extra ports and features to your devices, while fitting in with Apple’s stylish aesthetic.

Take ZikeTech’s range of USB-C hubs. These can connect to your MacBook or iMac and adds additional ports, such as extra USB ports and a full-size HDMI port.

There are also hubs that add SD card readers - ideal for photographers. ZikeTech’s hubs for the iPad Pro further expand the functionality of Apple’s powerful tablet, turning it into a fully-fledged laptop.

Fully charged and protected

ZikeTech also produces stylish charging products to keep the batteries of your devices topped up with it's 2-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging (with MFM certification). It can charge your Iphone, while also minimising clutter on your desk.

Meanwhile, the 100W GaN USB-C wall charger can quickly charge up a number of devices at once, making it ideal for travellers and people working on the road with multiple gadgets.

ZikeTech also supplies sleeves and cases that will help protect your laptop while travelling.

(Image credit: Ziketech)

Not just for Apple products

While ZikeTech’s products are designed with Apple products in mind, they are universally compatible with pretty much any device with a USB-C port.

This means they’re great with devices such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup as well.

Transfer your photos in minutes

One of ZikeTech’s most exciting products is the World’s first and fastest USB4 SSD enclosure - ZikeDrive. Offering record-breaking speeds of up to 3.8GB/s (read) and 3.1GB/s (write), you can transfer around 1TB (1024GB) of video, music or photos in just five minutes.

Creatives who need to move around or back up huge amounts of files will no longer have to wait around while their files are transferred, and with its compact size (it’s smaller than an iPhone) and stowaway cable, it’s easy and convenient to carry around.

(Image credit: Ziketech)

It will work with any USB-C device (though USB4/Thunderbolt 4 is recommended to get the maximum speeds) and you can easily install any NVMe SSD and the latest PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD using the tooless design.

Moreover, ZikeDrive can maintain high speed transfers without danger of overheating. Aerospace aluminium and corrugated design on the surface further improves the heat dissipation performance, ensuring the safety of files and computers, and means you don't have to worry when you're storing irreplaceable documents.

ZikeTech will launch this USB4 SSD enclosure on Indiegogo, and the campaign will start on January 23, 2023 at 8AM PST and ends on February 22, 2023. Early bird backers will get the ZikeDrive at 50% off the suggested retail price. Super-early bird backers will get an even bigger discount on the ZikeDrive, starting at $99.

(Image credit: Ziketech)

After crowdfunding successfully, it is expected to start shipping in May 2023.

So, if you’re a digital creative that demands more from your devices, let ZikeTech help you expand your horizon.