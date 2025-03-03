The hidden danger lurking in your server infrastructure? Its own cooling system

Technological advancements are moving at a breakneck pace, and those advances are dependent upon next-generation hardware. Next-gen GPUs are the backbone of your server infrastructure, and they're unbelievably expensive. The last thing you want to do is expose your investment to harmful water damage. And yet, that's what many server owners do in the name of cooling. What if there was a better way to cool your server while lowering the risk of water damage? Accelsius has the solution.

Water damage can destroy server infrastructure

Keeping server infrastructure cool is integral to keeping it functional, but there's a very large, moisture-filled elephant in the room that we often ignore. Many server owners rely on single-phase liquid cooling, which utilizes a water-based coolant to absorb heat. The risk of a water leak causing disruptions to your service is always there, lurking around your server racks like a creepy, water-logged ghoul. We pretend if we don't make eye contact with it, it'll go away—that is until a water leak damages our racks. Even damage to a single GPU can cost you tens of thousands of dollars to repair and replace.

Accelsius has decided to utilize a two-phase, direct-to-chip (two-phase DTC) liquid cooling solution for its NeuCool™ systems. Two-phase DTC cooling systems use a waterless fluid that becomes vapor while absorbing heat from your system. By eliminating the potentially harmful effects of water leaks with a nonconductive, noncorrosive fluid, NeuCool™ provides unparalleled protection and cooling for your infrastructure.

(Image credit: Accelsius)

Leaks are inevitable, but damage shouldn't be

Racks of AI and HPC hardware can easily cost millions of dollars. These systems are an investment into the future of technology, and they should be protected to ensure that investment pays off in the long run. A waterless cooling solution like Accelsius NeuCool™ is the best way to protect yourself from the inevitability of leaks.

In testing by Austin Reliability Labs, single-phase water leaks led to the catastrophic failure of server racks in just under 10 seconds. However, the dielectric refrigerant used by Accelsius in the NeuCool™ line of two-phase DTC systems was proven to cause no damage to hardware in the unlikely event of a leak. Certified leak tests showed that Accelsius NeuCool™ coolant ensured operational uptime even when leaks were introduced.

Chilling with Accelsius NeuCool™

You've put in the money for a server rack, you've mortgaged your house to pay for all the GPUs you'll need for your project, and now you're looking at cooling your investment. Single-phase liquid cooling may be tempting, with its slightly lower-cost entry point compared to a waterless solution. However, a two-phase DTC system will more than pay for itself in returns over time. The Accelsius NeuCool™ MR250 is one such solution. Available in Q2 2025, it’s a multirack system capable of 250kW of liquid cooling that can support large-scale deployments of high-density racks.

Vertiv recently released studies showing that every 1°C increase in facility water temperature directly corresponds to 4-5% energy savings through additional free cooling. The Accelsius NeuCool™ solution can allow the use of facility water that’s 6-8°C warmer than other liquid cooling technologies, leading to over 25% energy savings. That thermal performance advantage can lead to a huge amount of energy and cost savings over time.

Financial savings aren't the only benefit of the Accelsius NeuCool™ MR250 system. The MR250 system is uniquely configured to slot between two racks, freeing up precious rack capacity, which can be used for setting up additional servers, switches, or other critical infrastructure. The system also features robust engineering, ensuring you get the most out of your cooling solution with field-serviceable components, hot-swappable pumps, power supplies, and key control boards.

Accelsius refrigerant is nonflammable, nontoxic, and noncorrosive. It has an ASHRAE A1 safety rating and is rated ultra-low for global warming potential. Leaks may be an accepted inevitability for data centers, but they don't have to be with Accelsius.