Building a new family PC? These motherboards bring style and substance

A desktop PC often serves as the center of a household. From schoolwork to post-vacation video editing to leisurely gaming, everyone has a reason to spend a little time on it every day. That connection is even more profound when you've built it yourself. You know that every piece of that machine is one you selected and installed according to your family's specifications.



That's why when you're putting together your next PC, involving your kids (or godkids, grandkids, nieces, and nephews) is a great way to bond. It can be a family affair and an opportunity to teach the young people in your life what they need to pay attention to when they build their own someday. Whether you're putting together a top-of-the-line, overclocking monster or something that's simple and durable, MSI's new Z890 motherboard lineup is a great option for your next computer. These products support Intel's newest processors, are easy to install, and look stylish to boot.

Simple and convenient

When building a computer with kids, you'll always be competing with their attention span. That's why you have to make sure your components are easy to install, so you can get things up and running ASAP. MSI has a history of prioritizing user-friendly designs and its EZ DIY convenience features continue that tradition, making things simpler for anyone, no matter their experience level.

The M.2 heatsinks and connectors are fully toolless, making their installation a (literal) snap. MSI has also upgraded its design with an improved PCIe slot lock, letting you release your graphics card with one finger. There's also a visible icon showing if a button press is locked or unlocked, so you can be sure your card is slotted in correctly.

Another simplification: MSI’s entire gaming series of motherboards have a 7-segment display with POST codes to simplify troubleshooting and debugging your boot issues. This EZ Digi-Debug LED readout helps you locate hardware issues without all the guesswork.

Which motherboard is the right fit for what you're trying to build, though? Here are some options.

For the heavy-duty gamer:

If you've got a family full of gaming enthusiasts who are always looking for the next cutting-edge advantage, the MSI Enthusiast Gaming series will be right up your alley. Options like the MEG Z890 Godlike, the MEG Z890 Ace, and the MEG Z890 Unify-X will suit your needs if you want something that is ahead of the curve and fits all the latest standards. If you're going to overclock your machine to the nth degree, these are sure to run like a beauty.

For the style-conscious creator:

A computer is no longer something you put under a desk and never think about. Your family deserves something that looks as gorgeous as it performs. For those who want a little style in their substance, the MSI Performance Gaming series might fit your profile better. The black MPG Z890 Carbon Wi-Fi and the white MPG Z890 Edge TI Wi-Fi give you full control over your RGB effects by utilizing MSI Mystic Light, letting you embrace your inner lighting designer.

For those who put their PC through its paces:

Maybe you just need something durable that will keep your computer running smoothly. The MSI Arsenal Series, with the standout MAG Z890 Tomahawk, has gaming essentials that are sure to satisfy, along with the same durable motherboard foundation MSI's manufacturing lines are known for.

For the student council president:

If your family is more interested in APY than FPS, the MSI Pro Series is your ticket. The PRO Z890-A Wi-Fi and PRO Z890-P Wi-Fi both support Intel's newest processors while delivering high-quality construction and multitasking efficiency. If you need a motherboard you can count on when it's business time, the Pro series will do just that.