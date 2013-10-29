38% of Kids Under 2 Have Used Mobile Device, Says Study

Common Sense Media, a consumer advocate non-profit, published a study saying that 38 percent of kids under the age of 2 have used some kind of mobile device. These children will be raised entirely in the digital age and will almost certainly have a fluency that surpasses even the savviest of today's users.

This study is a follow-up to a 2011 study showing that less than 10 percent of toddlers had used a mobile device.

Quite a few kid-friendly and damage-resistant tablets and phones have been coming to market, which helps to explain this trend especially when combined with the prevalence of things like Netflix for Kids and other similar media solutions.

The study polled 1,463 parents with young children under the age of nine.

