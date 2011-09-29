Trending

Cooler Master Reveals Hyper 212 EVO & TX3 EVO Coolers

Cooler Master signals the rebirth of two household names in CPU cooling, with the release of the Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper TX3 EVO CPU Coolers

The Hyper 212 EVO now features four Cooler Master patented Continuous Direct Contact (CDC) heat pipes that are tightly packed into a flat array on the CPU cooler base. This acts as a virtual vapor chamber that dissipates a large amount of heat. The aluminum fin structure has also been optimized with various fans in mind.

Other features include a wide-range PWM fan with unique wave-shaped blade design and a versatile all-in-one mounting solution supporting the Intel LGA 1366 / 1155 and AMD FM1 / AM3+ standards.

The Hyper TX3 EVO sees improvement in its Direct Contact heat pipe performance, expanded socket support, and a higher quality 92mm wide-range PWM fan.

There are three direct contact heat pipes and the option for adding a second fan with quick-snap fan brackets. At minimum speed, the included 92mm PWM fan produces 17 dBA. The all-in-one mounting solution also supports the Intel LGA 1366 / 1155 and AMD FM1 / AM3+ sockets.

Simple Installation / Dual Fan Design:
A high performance PWM fan with anti-vibration rubber pads and a set of quick-snap brackets are included with each CPU cooler. In addition, an extra set of quick-snap brackets and anti-vibration rubber pads come standard to give users the option of enabling even greater cooling performance by installing another fan. The quick-snap brackets make changing, adding, and cleaning fans an easy task that requires only a few seconds -- once you get the case open, of course.

Find out more about the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper TX3 EVO CPU coolers at their product pages.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bavman 29 September 2011 11:37
    They finally got rid of the grooves on the evo version. This is awesome. I'm looking forward to some benchmark to see if it does better than the classic 212+, that would be fantastic.
  • pckitty4427 29 September 2011 11:39
    Just yesterday I was wondering if there was a new CoolerMaster HSF coming out soon. Creepy...
  • Darkerson 29 September 2011 11:53
    Might get one of these to replace the Thermaltake DualOrb I currently am using. It still works fine, and i got it for a measly 25 bucks, but its such a PITA to keep clean.
  • iam2thecrowe 29 September 2011 11:58
    was just looking at HSF's yesterday thinking nothing new has been released lately (nothing thats any good). It will be good to see how these stack up against the new, or pick up one of the old models even cheaper.
  • aznshinobi 29 September 2011 12:59
    Wow this is fantastic! First the Hyper 612 now the Hyper 212 Evo! Solid lineup of coolers by Cooler Master, can't wait to get a BD chip now and test the OC waters.
  • eddieroolz 29 September 2011 13:07
    Oh, a flat, nice surface on the EVO. Good!
  • Lutfij 29 September 2011 13:09
    nice!!! no more notches to fill with TIM...:P
  • erick81 29 September 2011 13:26
    I use a Tx3 on my Htpc which uses a Amd 945 keeps it very nice in a push pull I'm thinking about replacing the old Cm V8 I have on my gaming rig with the new Hyper 212 Evo.
  • Rizlla 29 September 2011 13:32
    A nice upgrade for the Hyper 212.
  • karma831 29 September 2011 16:30
    Yay the 212 is flat. I hope its competitively priced :)
