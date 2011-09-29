Cooler Master Reveals Hyper 212 EVO & TX3 EVO Coolers

The Hyper 212 EVO now features four Cooler Master patented Continuous Direct Contact (CDC) heat pipes that are tightly packed into a flat array on the CPU cooler base. This acts as a virtual vapor chamber that dissipates a large amount of heat. The aluminum fin structure has also been optimized with various fans in mind.

Other features include a wide-range PWM fan with unique wave-shaped blade design and a versatile all-in-one mounting solution supporting the Intel LGA 1366 / 1155 and AMD FM1 / AM3+ standards.

The Hyper TX3 EVO sees improvement in its Direct Contact heat pipe performance, expanded socket support, and a higher quality 92mm wide-range PWM fan.

There are three direct contact heat pipes and the option for adding a second fan with quick-snap fan brackets. At minimum speed, the included 92mm PWM fan produces 17 dBA. The all-in-one mounting solution also supports the Intel LGA 1366 / 1155 and AMD FM1 / AM3+ sockets.

Simple Installation / Dual Fan Design:

A high performance PWM fan with anti-vibration rubber pads and a set of quick-snap brackets are included with each CPU cooler. In addition, an extra set of quick-snap brackets and anti-vibration rubber pads come standard to give users the option of enabling even greater cooling performance by installing another fan. The quick-snap brackets make changing, adding, and cleaning fans an easy task that requires only a few seconds -- once you get the case open, of course.

Find out more about the Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO and Hyper TX3 EVO CPU coolers at their product pages.