Gigabyte Radeon RX 6600 Renders Leaked

AMD's recent launch of its Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU has prompted interest in a non-XT model, a Radeon RX 6600, and according to VideoCardz, who got a first look at renders of Gigabyte's Radeon RX 6600 non-XT GPU, we could soon see this SKU's existence.

According to the information from VideoCardz, AMD is preparing to satisfy the middle-range graphics card market with the addition of Radeon RX 6600, a non-XT version of its bigger brother. And Gigabyte is among the first companies whose design for this card has been leaked. As these are leaked renders, take the news with a healthy dose of scepticism until we see the real thing.

In the images below, you can see the Gigabyte RX 6600 Eagle graphics card, which features a design similar to its RX 6600 XT Eagle bigger brother with a slightly shorter PCB.

Powered by an 8-pin PCIe connector, it is important to note that this design appears to be in a similar power range to the RX 6600 XT Eagle and it will likely require a very similar power supply for normal operations. As the large heatsink is cooled by a triple-fan set up, the cooling performance of this model could be on the better side.

While we don't know the exact SKU that is powering the card, we are assuming that a Navi 23 XL chip version runs at its heart, with 1792 Streaming Processors (SP) backing it up. Infinity Cache could be exactly the same as its bigger brother, at 32MBs. And for the main memory, the renders state 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, possibly running at 16 Gbps speeds. All of that should achieve a memory bandwidth of 256 GB/s on a 128-bit bus.

As these are not representing official specifications, we are advising that all of the aforementioned information should be taken with a grain of salt. Until AMD officially uncovers more details about its mid-range product, we can not be completely sure of any further details.