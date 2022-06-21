AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series Doubles Core Count, Boosts Graphics by 81%

AMD announced its Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series of processors. Key changes with this new generation include the doubling of the max CPU core count, and the inclusion of up to eight GPU compute units, providing up to 81% faster graphics than the prior generation.

Though AMD targets these midrange SoCs at "industrial and robotics systems, machine vision, IoT and thin-client equipment," the previous series (introduced in 2019) was used in a wide range of consumer products, from the Atari VCS, to various mini PCs and SBCs.



The second generation AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series doubles the max CPU core count, providing up to four cores and eight threads. It also boosts graphics performance by as much as 81% compared to the R1000 Series in AMD's own tests. The graphics boost comes thanks to a move from a maximum of three Vega CUs to as many as eight CUs with R2000.

(Image credit: AMD)

Some of the biggest attractions for adopting the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series are its rich and versatile multimedia intentions. The SoCs also have verified Windows 11 support (Windows 10 and Linux Ubuntu LTS are also supported), double the PCIe Gen3 lanes count to 16, and 2x SATA 3.0 and 6x USB ports (USB 3.2 Gen2 and 2.0), as well as claimed enterprise class security features.

Model TDP

Range Core / Thread

Count GPU

CU Base CPU

Freq. (GHz) L2

Cache L3

Cache Expected

Availability R2544 35-54W 4 / 8 8 3.35 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2514 12-35W 4 / 8 8 2.1 2 MB 4 MB October 2022 R2314 12-35W 4 / 4 6 2.1 2 MB 4 MB In Production R2312 12-25W 2 / 4 3 2.7 1 MB 2 MB In Production

Putting the above specs into perspective, the new series moves from Zen to Zen+ CPU cores and sticks with Vega GPU cores, but has more of them. CPU clock speeds have been boosted across the range too, with TDPs holding firm in the 12-25W range. An exception to the steady TDP rule is the new top-end R2544, which will be configured from 35-54W, much higher than the last gen flagship.



AMD will continue working closely with several existing embedded system partners that used the R1000, firms like Advantech (gaming and gambling machines), DFI, and Sapphire. With the beefed up graphics, we hope the new SoC is used in more mini/portable and fun-focused PCs.



At Embedded World, which started today in Germany, AMD will be showcasing the Ryzen Embedded R2000 Series. One of the more interesting devices scheduled to appear is the Winmate fanless 13.3-inch FHD ruggedized laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2516 Processor, tablet mode, dual hot-swap battery system, and more.