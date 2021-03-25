ASRock Packs AMD's Ryzen 5000 CPU Into a 1U Short Depth Server

ASRock Rack has quietly unveiled its new 1U shorth depth low-power server based on AMD's Ryzen 5000 processor as well as X570 chipset. The 1U2-X570/2T can be used for light server workloads, or as a remote desktop.

Both AMD and Intel offer a broad range of Epyc and Xeon processors for a range of workloads. These CPUs support numerous server-grade features and are optimized for 24/7 operation, but overall, these are desktop processors that are sold at a premium since they feature some differences. Meanwhile, there are entry-level servers that are supposed to be inexpensive and do not require any advanced functionality, which is why some server makers offer machines based on desktop CPUs. The 1U2-X570/2T is a good example of such products.

The ASRock 1U2-X570/2T server uses the company's X570D4I-2T mini-ITX motherboard and supports various AMD's Ryzen and Ryzen Pro processors for desktops with up to 105W TDP, including the latest 5000-series CPUs with up to 16 cores. The motherboard has four slots for SO-DIMM modules supporting up to 128GB of DDR4-2400 (2R/2DR) or DDR4-2933 (1R) memory with or without ECC (ECC only supported by AMD Pro CPUs). Storage on the server comprises of one M.2-2280 slot for an SSD featuring a PCIe 4.0 x4 or SATA interface, two bays for 2.5-inch/7mm drives as well as two bays for 3.5-inch drives. The server comes with Intel's X550-AT2 controller that drives two 10GbE ports as well as a 1GbE connector for remote management that is enabled by the ASPeed AST2500 BMC. The machine is fed by a 265W 80Plus Bronze PSU.

While the X570D4I-2T motherboard has a PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for graphics cards, the 1U2-X570/2T machine cannot accommodate any add-in cards since this is a short depth machine. Furthermore, its 265W power supply is not really designed to handle decent graphics cards or special-purpose accelerators that typically consume well over 100W.

The ASRock Rack 1U2-X570/2T is not the first server from the company that is powered by AMD's Ryzen 4000/5000 processor and X570 chipset as the company has three more machines in the lineup. All the 1U machines are designed to operate like remote entry-level workstations or perform light server workloads, they support up to 128GB of memory, can be equipped with up to seven 3.5-inch hard drives and at least two M.2 SSDs, can accommodate a FHHL PCIe 4.0 x16 add-in-board, and come with a relatively low-wattage PSUs (up to 450W).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: ASRock Rack) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: ASRock Rack) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: ASRock Rack)

The ASRock 1U2-X570/2T is already listed at the company's website, but there is no word about its price or availability timeframe.