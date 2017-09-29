Asrock Rolls Out A Slew Of New Z370 Motherboards

Asrock announced a Z370 powered motherboard for just about every occasion. Overclocking? Check. Gaming, VR and multi-GPU? Check. High-End Desktop? Check. Asrock’s Z370 series motherboards seem to have something for everyone.
Features common among these Z370 motherboards include support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors, Intel Optane storage and memory, ASRock Hyper DDR4 technology, and high-density glass fabric PCB construction.
The company has added an improved power phase design for smoother CPU power delivery, Ultra M.2 slots, front USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C header, steel-reinforced PCI-E slots, 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, and a BIOS flashback button.
Lastly, these motherboards, with the exception of the Z370 Pro4, are equipped with customizable RGB lighting and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by Asrock's RGB LED utility.
Pro gamers will no doubt gravitate towards the Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7 for its extensive list of gamer-centric features. The included SLI HB bridge makes the Asrock Taichi, Killer SLI, and Killer SLI/ac motherboards well-suited for VR gaming and multi-GPU systems. The company hasn’t forgotten about high-end desktop users. The Z370 Pro4 and Z370 Extreme4 motherboards have everything, feature-wise, that you can ask for.
The only thing missing is information on pricing and availability. Which we have requested.
|Asrock
|Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7
|Taichi
|Killer SLIKiller SLI/ac
|Z370Extreme4
|Z370 Pro4
|CPU
|8th Generation Intel Core Processors
|Chipset
|Intel Z370
|Memory
|Dual Channel DDR4 Memory
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics Built-in Visuals
|Slots
|3 x PCIe 3.0 x162 x PCIe 3.0 x1
|3 x PCIe 3.0 x162 x PCIe 3.0 x1
|2 x PCIe 3.0 x164 x PCIe 3.0 x1
|3 x PCIe 3.0 x164 x PCIe 3.0 x1
|2 x PCIe 3.0 x163 x PCIe 3.0 x11x PCIe
|Storage
|8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
|8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
|8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
|8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
|6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
|LAN
|10 Gigabit LAN
|Gigabit LAN
|Wireless
|Intel 802.11ac WiFi
|N/A
|Audio
|Realtek 7.1 CH HD Audio
|Form Factor
|ATX
Update, 10/5/17, 8am PT: Fixed typos.
I do like the change of the chipset heatsink from the square shape to the gear shape. Makes it consistent w/ the X299 and X399 Taichi models.
Looks like they dropped the Extreme7 and OC Formula boards (I thought both were awesome and nice looks as well) when they transitioned from Z170 to Z270. Got replaced by the Super Carrier and Taichi models.
P.S. I accidently downvoted your post...sorry about that! Can't seem to change it which sucks.
They make a X299 board called the OC Formula. So I do not believe you when you say they stopped making them. They just haven't finalized them yet I hope.
X299 OC Formula - https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X299%20OC%20Formula/index.us.asp
I was referring to their non-hedt lines. They didn't release an Extreme7 or an OC Formula for Z270, now it looks like they don't have one (yet, anyway) for Z370.