Asus Details Eight New B450 Motherboards

Asus has put up several product pages for its AMD B450-based motherboards, which could indicate that their launch is not far off.

Although AMD's 2nd generation Ryzen processors debuted alongside its flagship X470 chipset, many AMD aficionados have been holding off for the chipmaker's mid-range B450 chipset. Rumors on the street have hinted that AMD will possibly launch its B450 chipset by the end of this month. As we speak, multiple B450 motherboards have surfaced around Europe, and some of the stores even started taking pre-orders.

Asus recently listed some of its B450 motherboards on its official website. The Taiwanese motherboard manufacturer will release eight different models from the Republic of Gamers (ROG), The Utimate Force (TUF), and Prime families.

Asus ROG B450 Motherboards

The ROG Strix B450-F Gaming is what you would expect from Asus for a standard ATX gaming motherboard. The aesthetic features include a black PCB with multiple markings and Aura Sync RGB LED lighting. On a hardware level, the B450-F Gaming comes equipped with four DDR4 memory slots supporting DDR4-3200 modules, two PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, one PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (at x4 mode), and dual PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots for high-speed storage.

The ROG Strix B450-I Gaming is the scaled-down version of the B450-F Gaming. Confined within the Mini-ITX form factor, the Strix B450-I Gaming only possesses one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, and two DDR4 memory slots. However, it supports DDR4 memory modules up to 3600 MHz thanks to the shorter traces for the memory slots on the PCB. Like its ATX sibling, the Strix B450-I Gaming also has two PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slots. The slot on the front of the motherboard features a cool M.2 heatsink, while the slot on the back sits butt-naked. The Strix B450-I Gaming also comes with integrated 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

Asus TUF B450 Motherboards

Hailing from the TUF Family, the B450-PLUS Gaming follows the ATX form factor. Asus has equipped it with four DDR4 memory slots to house memory sticks up to 3200 MHz, one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (at x4 mode), and a single PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot. As usual, the motherboard is also built with military-grade TUF components for maximum durability.

The B450M-PLUS Gaming is one of the few microATX B450 motherboards from Asus this year. It shares some similarities with the B450-PLUS Gaming, like the number of DDR4 memory slots, PCIe 3.0/2.0 x16 expansion slots, and M.2 slot.

Asus Prime B450 Motherboards

According to Asus' website, the company has four models planned from the Prime series: Prime B450-PLUS, Prime B450M-A, Prime B450M-A/CSM, and Prime B450M-K. The Prime B450-PLUS is of the ATX form factor, and it's equipped with four DDR4 memory slots supporting DDR4-3200 memory modules, one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot, one PCIe 2.0 x16 slot (at x4 mode), and one PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 slot. The Prime B450M-A, which is the microATX variant, only has one PCIe 3.0 x16 slot.

The product pages for the remaining Prime models weren't available at the time of the article.