Asus Refreshes Motherboard Line With USB 3.1, But Just One Type-C Connector

Asus joins ASRock and MSI in bringing USB 3.1 to desktop motherboards.
Utilizing an ASMedia USB 3.1 controller, Asus is refreshing its X99 and Z97 motherboard lineups to support the USB 3.1 standard. In addition to the updated motherboards, Asus is also releasing a USB 3.1 controller card that can be bought separately to bring USB 3.1 performance and compatibility to older systems.
Asus CVP Joe Hsieh, had this to say: "As the world's number-one motherboard brand, we lead by providing the very latest technology for Asus customers to enjoy. We worked closely with ASMedia Technology Inc to maximize USB 3.1 performance on both Asus motherboards and our USB 3.1 Card products, ensuring that Asus customers enjoy the very fastest data transfers from the new standard."
A total of 12 new motherboards will come with USB 3.1 Type-A connector ports integrated on board, while two of the boards for the X99 market will also include the PCIe card featuring two USB 3.1 Type-A connectors.
|MSRP
|ETA
|RAMPAGE V EXTREME/U3.1
|$519
|2/27
|X99-PRO/USB 3.1
|$339
|2/27
|X99-DELUXE/U3.1
|$409
|3/3
|SABERTOOTH Z97 MARK 1/USB 3.1
|$259
|3/3
|Z97-DELUXE/USB 3.1
|$299
|3/3
|Z97-PRO (Wi-Fi AC)/USB 3.1
|$229
|3/3
|X99-A/USB 3.1
|$279
|3/10
|Z97-A/USB 3.1
|$159
|3/10
|USB 3.1 PCIe Cards
|$39
|3/10
There will be two PCI-E cards available; one will feature the USB 3.1 Type-A connectors, while the other card will feature a single USB 3.1 Type-C connector. The cards are expected to retail for $39 and will be compatible with all of Asus's LGA 1150 motherboards. Support for other motherboards was not mentioned.
To try and bring USB 3.1 support to a wider range of products as quickly as possible, both ASRock and Asus have opted to make use of PCI-E cards, but ASRock did not announce plans to sell the card separately. It is possible that the companies want to restrict the use of these cards to their own products so they have exclusive features others lack.
With the smaller, simpler Type-C connector, and the greatly increased bandwidth compared to USB 3.0, many companies are now rushing to try to be first to release a USB 3.1-compatible motherboard. Both MSI and ASRock have announced motherboards featuring USB 3.1, but they have yet to launch those products on the market.
According to the schedule, the estimated release for the first two Asus boards will be February 27, with the rest of its motherboards and the PCIe cards coming within two weeks thereafter. With the launch just four days away, MSI and ASRock will need to hurry if they want to beat Asus to market with USB 3.1.
- 2X the speed over USB 3.0 (to fuel the next gen performance which I need for external devices!)
- Reversible Plug (finally!!)
- 100A power (enough to charge even a laptop)
- Maintain the ubiquitous-ness one expects so its available in all mobos unlike DOA Thunderbolt.
USB3.0 was great at the time but its time to once more progress and grow up as I demand far more speed and sustainability from my externals, thanks!
Of course, that's likely to never happen, but one can hope.
Just like this Apple Pay Google Pay Samsung Pay stupidity. Standardize it - it's all for the same market anyway.
"USB Type-C (left) is larger than Lightning (center) or micro USB (right), but the increased size and sturdiness will make it a better replacement for the ports it wants to supplant."
from arstechnica.com http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2015/01/usb-3-1-and-type-c-the-only-stuff-at-ces-that-everyone-is-going-to-use/
When it's implemented in TV's, you can have media sticks (like the Chromecast) that no longer need a separate cable for power. Just stick it in the TV and go!
Oh Jesus, WHAT "next gen performance"? Can you even afford a decently sized external SSD and if yes, why would you buy it over a mechanical drive at this point? And wouldn't 500-600 MB/s that the current USB 3.0 can max out at be enough for it?
Oh yes, I think that's the best innovation in the last 5 years. A reversible USB plug! What a huge deal!
OK, so I can now charge my laptop from my desktop... what's the point?
That's the only valid thing out of your list. Though one could, you know, simple stay with USB 3.0 and get the same effect.
And your demands were answered! You're now free to spend more money on speed and features you don't really need! :D What a time to be alive!
Not necessarily, I like my external drives, though as I stated above, the current USB 3.0 standard satisfies everything people can actually afford at this point and in the near future.
Perhaps I should have specified what it is smaller than. A Type A USB, that is. Which is why Nokia's new tablet is using Type C - it fits on thin devices, unlike the Type A we use in laptops and desktops.
Pretty sure the whole daisy-chain concept failed to excite people with Thunderbolt already. It's just not worth paying so much extra for...
... and neither is this. Modern TVs have at least two USBs on the back for that purpose.
Look guys. The bottom line is: innovation is great and I approve of both USB Type C and 3.1 a lot. They just aren't the features worth paying for yet. I expect ultrabooks and tablets to get Type C (and not necessarily even with 3.0 speeds by the way!) in the near future (that's what it was designed for), but you'll need adapters. USB 3.1 will make its way to desktops but it won't really give you any advantage over USB 3.0. When the latter came out, you could instantly (or at least soon enough) grab a USB 3.0 enabled hard drive and acquire 4-5x the transfer speed (essentially maxing out any HDD's available bandwidth, which resulted in ludicrous slowdowns of the OS installed on an HDD when you were copying large files from it to an external USB 3.0 HDD) of your USB 2.0 extHDD.
But what are you going to do with USB 3.1? Starve for a few months and get an M.2 Samsung SSD with 3D stacked NAND in a USB 3.1 enclosure just to prove the point? Charge your laptop from the desktop instead of using the dedicated charger? Go ahead, waste your money. I'll just buy an add-in PCIe card when and if it's really required. So far I don't see a reason.
Point is..... you spew all this BS as if it were all fact. The only real fact I took from anything you wrote is you're opinionated, have a thick skull, and seem to be under the impression everything you think, feel, and say are the cold, hard, facts of life. Good day Sir!