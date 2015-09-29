Trending

Corsair Unveils Five 80 Plus Gold PSUs In The New RMx Series

By

Corsair announced the release of its new RMx series of PSUs today, boasting 80 Plus Gold efficiency across the line.

In addition to the relatively high efficiency rating, all of these new PSUs are fully modular and feature a Zero-RPM fan mode for silent operations when the power load is low. These new PSUs take advantage of a custom made 140mm rifle-bearing fan in order to keep the PSU quiet and adequately cooled. Corsair claimed that all of these PSUs use high-quality Japanese capacitors that are rated to withstand up to 105°C of heat.

RMx 650

Because all of the cables in the unit can be removed, Corsair announced that it will produce a wide range of optional cable accessories, including a range of colored cables for matching the theme of your system.

Corsair RMx PSUs
550 W$109.99
650 W$119.99
750 W$129.99
850 W$149.99
1000 W$179.99

RMx 1000

Initially, only five new PSUs will be released in this series, but more will be available later. The first five models that are already available from several online retailers range between 550 W and 1000 W, and they come with a seven-year warranty.

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Larry Litmanen 29 September 2015 17:11
    I'd like to see Intel and AMD and all parties involved to update PSU design. Every component in PC seems to improve but PSU, make they smaller, make the mail power connector smaller.............heck you will make more money just by having people upgrade their systems.
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 29 September 2015 17:44
    I'd like to see Intel and AMD and all parties involved to update PSU design. Every component in PC seems to improve but PSU, make they smaller, make the mail power connector smaller.............heck you will make more money just by having people upgrade their systems.

    "If it aint broke dont fix it"
    The whole point of the ATX specifications is compatibility across a wide range of hardware. If you decide to go and change that specification, you have a product gap that cant be crossed. Compatibility would then be split, and nobody wants that.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 29 September 2015 18:00
    $110 for a Gold modular 550W? Am I missing something here? The same thing from XFX ( SeaSonic ) retails for $90 and is usually available for $80. Semi-modular units are often even cheaper and just as good. The 24-pin ATX and 4+4-pin CPU cables don't need to be modular since you're always going to use them.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 29 September 2015 18:01
    I'd like to see Intel and AMD and all parties involved to update PSU design. Every component in PC seems to improve but PSU, make they smaller, make the mail power connector smaller.............heck you will make more money just by having people upgrade their systems.

    Never mind that PSUs have gotten absurdly powerful in recent years, while getting more and more efficient, and more reliable, and cooler, and quieter. But yeah, never mind all that, there hasn't been any innovation in the PSU market since the '70s.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 29 September 2015 18:26
    16703107 said:
    $110 for a Gold modular 550W? Am I missing something here? The same thing from XFX ( SeaSonic ) retails for $90 and is usually available for $80. Semi-modular units are often even cheaper and just as good. The 24-pin ATX and 4+4-pin CPU cables don't need to be modular since you're always going to use them.

    Well these are MSRP prices. The actaully price is usually a bit lower.
    Reply
  • RedJaron 29 September 2015 18:34
    16703241 said:
    Well these are MSRP prices. The actaully price is usually a bit lower.
    I know, but these MSRPs are $20 higher than competitor's MSRPs for similar products. I just don't see how these will sell without near immediate discounts.
    Reply
  • Snayperskaya 29 September 2015 18:37
    "Since we don't have enough series, let's make another one!"

    Instead of keeping their classic series (VX and HX + CX and AX) they now make a THIRD RM (RM, RMi, RMx). Very smart.
    Reply
  • IInuyasha74 29 September 2015 18:47
    16703285 said:
    16703241 said:
    Well these are MSRP prices. The actually price is usually a bit lower.
    I know, but these MSRPs are $20 higher than competitor's MSRPs for similar products. I just don't see how these will sell without near immediate discounts.

    Not sure. Wish I could answer those questions for you. It could be that Corsair feels the better fan warrants the extra cost, or the warranty which is 2 years longer than the one SeaSonic offers. Until we get a chance to look at it up close and compare it to the SeaSonic PSU we won't be able to say for sure.
    Reply
  • Chris Droste 29 September 2015 20:06
    Superflower-built EVGA G2-series +80 Gold spec PSU with a 10yr warranty for $70. if we throw on the "+$20MSRP" number that's still $20 cheaper than the MSRP for these new corsair, and that's a mighty tall wall to climb unless they scored a contract with Delta to make these.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 29 September 2015 20:27
    I'd like to see Intel and AMD and all parties involved to update PSU design. Every component in PC seems to improve but PSU, make they smaller, make the mail power connector smaller.............heck you will make more money just by having people upgrade their systems.

    Unlike a CPU, you can't die-shrink the cables- copper, steel, and whatever else they make them out of doesn't get any more conductive. Making the connectors and wires smaller reduces the current they can safely carry no matter how good the tech gets. We would need to find a whole new technology for transmitting power.

    Making the PSU itself smaller, well, that's a bit easier, but then we aren't improving efficiency anymore... Why sacrifice efficiency and reliability, things that actually matter, in order to make them smaller when they don't need to be smaller? Ignoring that, why would they need to be any smaller anyway?

    Regardless, there already are smaller form factors for PSUs available. ATX is not all there is.
    Reply