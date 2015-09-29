Corsair Unveils Five 80 Plus Gold PSUs In The New RMx Series

Corsair announced the release of its new RMx series of PSUs today, boasting 80 Plus Gold efficiency across the line.
In addition to the relatively high efficiency rating, all of these new PSUs are fully modular and feature a Zero-RPM fan mode for silent operations when the power load is low. These new PSUs take advantage of a custom made 140mm rifle-bearing fan in order to keep the PSU quiet and adequately cooled. Corsair claimed that all of these PSUs use high-quality Japanese capacitors that are rated to withstand up to 105°C of heat.
Because all of the cables in the unit can be removed, Corsair announced that it will produce a wide range of optional cable accessories, including a range of colored cables for matching the theme of your system.
|Corsair RMx PSUs
|550 W
|$109.99
|650 W
|$119.99
|750 W
|$129.99
|850 W
|$149.99
|1000 W
|$179.99
Initially, only five new PSUs will be released in this series, but more will be available later. The first five models that are already available from several online retailers range between 550 W and 1000 W, and they come with a seven-year warranty.
"If it aint broke dont fix it"
The whole point of the ATX specifications is compatibility across a wide range of hardware. If you decide to go and change that specification, you have a product gap that cant be crossed. Compatibility would then be split, and nobody wants that.
Never mind that PSUs have gotten absurdly powerful in recent years, while getting more and more efficient, and more reliable, and cooler, and quieter. But yeah, never mind all that, there hasn't been any innovation in the PSU market since the '70s.
Well these are MSRP prices. The actaully price is usually a bit lower.
Instead of keeping their classic series (VX and HX + CX and AX) they now make a THIRD RM (RM, RMi, RMx). Very smart.
Not sure. Wish I could answer those questions for you. It could be that Corsair feels the better fan warrants the extra cost, or the warranty which is 2 years longer than the one SeaSonic offers. Until we get a chance to look at it up close and compare it to the SeaSonic PSU we won't be able to say for sure.
Unlike a CPU, you can't die-shrink the cables- copper, steel, and whatever else they make them out of doesn't get any more conductive. Making the connectors and wires smaller reduces the current they can safely carry no matter how good the tech gets. We would need to find a whole new technology for transmitting power.
Making the PSU itself smaller, well, that's a bit easier, but then we aren't improving efficiency anymore... Why sacrifice efficiency and reliability, things that actually matter, in order to make them smaller when they don't need to be smaller? Ignoring that, why would they need to be any smaller anyway?
Regardless, there already are smaller form factors for PSUs available. ATX is not all there is.