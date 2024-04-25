Raspberry Pi robot uses AI to motivate runners by shouting encouraging messages

Exercise isn't always easy, let alone building a routine. But what if you could make the process a little bit easier to chew? That's exactly what maker and developer Sir Walter Richardson has done with his Robo DeMo 1000 robot. This Raspberry Pi -powered robotic assistant joins you while you run and uses AI to determine when you or passing runners need a little extra encouragement.

So far, the robot is designed to locomote using wheels rather than legs. It utilizes a few different areas of interest including text to speech, image recognition, and machine learning to help operate. Everything compiles into a system designed to evaluate those who pass by determining whether or not they need cheering on.

This system uses a combination of factors to evaluate the status of passing runners. A Logitech C920 webcam enables Robo DeMo 1000 to collect images in real time so it can scan for things like how fast runners are traveling or what they're wearing. If Robo DeMo 1000 thinks they need a boost, it uses text to speech to shout at the runner to motivate them. In a twist, however, any runner who looks a bit too cocky will get teased with a demotivational phrase.

The main board powering the operation is a Raspberry Pi 5. It's designed to work alongside a Seeed Studio Grove 16-channel PWM PCA9685 driver and a DBH-12V motor controller to drive the servo motor for the wheels. An audio amplifier board allows for audio output and an Xbox controller lets you steer Robo DeMo 1000 around.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sir Walter Richardson) (Image credit: Sir Walter Richardson)

According to Richardson, Robo DeMo 1000 uses a handful of tools ranging from custom Python code to building a smart device system with Viam. To flesh out the text-to-speech function, Richardson is using Evenlabs. Early designs of the body have been shared, Richardson confirms that it was designed using Fusion 360.

If you want to get a closer look at this Raspberry Pi project, you can see it in action over at YouTube. Follow Richardson over at Hackster for additional information as well as future updates to Robo DeMo 1000. Until then, you'll just have to convince yourself to go out and hit the trail.