Check Out The PC System Requirements For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming in less than two weeks, and Eidos Montréal finally has the PC hardware requirements for the upcoming game:

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Requirements Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i3-2100 (3.1 GHz, Sandy Bridge) or AMD equivalent Intel i7-3770K (3.5 GHz, Ivy Bridge) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 RAM 8 GB 16 GB Storage 45 GB 55 GB OS Windows 7.1 SP1 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit)

At first glance, it looks like another set of requirements. However, the studio pointed out that the minimum and recommended storage are different. If you’re just playing the base game, you’ll need 45 GB of space. However, it recommends that you allocate an extra 10 GB for future content. According to the Season Pass description, future content will be a combination of in-game items and “Narrative DLCs” for the price of $29.99.

Prior to release, you’ll also have the opportunity to preload a portion of the game. The session starts on August 19 at 9am PDT.