Check Out The PC System Requirements For 'Deus Ex: Mankind Divided'

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is coming in less than two weeks, and Eidos Montréal finally has the PC hardware requirements for the upcoming game:
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Requirements
|Minimum
|Recommended
|CPU
|Intel i3-2100 (3.1 GHz, Sandy Bridge) or AMD equivalent
|Intel i7-3770K (3.5 GHz, Ivy Bridge)
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480
|RAM
|8 GB
|16 GB
|Storage
|45 GB
|55 GB
|OS
|Windows 7.1 SP1 (64-bit)
|Windows 10 (64-bit)
At first glance, it looks like another set of requirements. However, the studio pointed out that the minimum and recommended storage are different. If you’re just playing the base game, you’ll need 45 GB of space. However, it recommends that you allocate an extra 10 GB for future content. According to the Season Pass description, future content will be a combination of in-game items and “Narrative DLCs” for the price of $29.99.
Prior to release, you’ll also have the opportunity to preload a portion of the game. The session starts on August 19 at 9am PDT.
My old mid-tier GPU is the max requirement, but I plan to replace it with a modern card in the next month to improve VR.
I guess these days one of the reasons as games tend to store more and more data into Vram, once that runs out buffers to system memory. If don't have enough system memory to go round, the next destination is your hdd we all know what happens then
^^Four year old GPUs now all but just about irrelevant for today's games at 1080p. Just an interesting observation that I had to go back and search my records on: when Dues Ex was originally released for the PC sixteen years ago in 2000, I had a Pentium III 750MHz CPU (overclocked to 866MHz) with 256MB PC133 RAM and a Riva TNT2 Ultra GPU (32MB VRAM).
In any event it's just awesome how so many old favorites we all loved are being rebooted lately.