EEC Filings Show AMD's Radeon RX 5600 will have 6GB and 8GB SKUs

Recently, we published an article speculating on the imminent launch of the Radeon RX 5500 XT as well as the RX 5600 XT arriving in January. With respect to the RX 5600 XT, new information has come to light through filings from the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) listing 6GB and 8GB versions of the new GPU from ASRock and Asus.

In this filing, ASRock lists six models: Three RX 5600's and three RX 5600 XTs that hail from the Challenger and Phantom Gaming lines. Curiously, all ASRock cards listed sport 6GB of VRAM, even the XT models. Meanwhile, the Asus entries listed are from the Dual Evo and ROG Strix lines, and they are 8GB models across both 5600 series SKUs. Asus likely has other SKUs on the horizon for the 6GB versions (perhaps ASRock has 8GB versions planned?), or it could have been an error.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: EEC) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: EEC Filings)

The 6GB model will likely use a 192-bit bus and 14/16 Gbps GDDR6 while the 8GB model is likely to see a 256-bit bus running 12 Gbps GDDR6. Bandwidth would be about the same, but the 6GB capacity would cost less and helps carve out that lower SKU.

The Radeon RX 5600 series is rumored to launch in January 2020 and is designed to fill in the large performance and price gap between the 5500 XT and the RX 5700. Performance-wise it should compete with Nvidia's GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Ti parts while pricing should be similar as well at the $230-plus and $290-plus price point. If the January launch time frame is accurate, we may see these at CES 2020 in early January and fill in some details on the specifications.