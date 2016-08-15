EKWB's Rampage V Edition 10 Water Block Kit: An Excuse For Tubing Overkill

Early this month, EKWB came out with its Monoblock for the Asus ROG Rampage V Edition 10 motherboard. Two weeks have passed, and it seems that EKWB decided that the Monoblock alone wasn’t enough and announced the EK-FC KIT Asus R5-E10–a two-part kit to cool the chipset and VRM circuitry, but omitting the CPU cooling.

This kit may be of interest to you if you already own a CPU block and want to save a little cash over buying the more expensive Monoblock, but that isn’t the only temptation. Another (not entirely) valid reason to go for this kit together with a separate CPU block is that it requires the use of more tubing and fittings, and many of us will agree that more tubing looks cooler (pun not intended).

Due to their simple design, the water blocks in this kit have little hydraulic restriction, so they won’t significantly impact the flow of your loop. EKWB built them with the industry-standard G1/4” threads, so if you already have custom water cooling gear, chances are your fittings will work. Nevertheless, EKWB guarantees compatibility only with its own fittings.

The Asus ROG Rampage V Edition 10 comes with a heap of lighting features, some of which operate though a backplate on the motherboard. EKWB retained compatibility with the backplate, but the I/O shield does have to be removed to install the element that cools the VRM circuitry of the motherboard.

The blocks are available with clear acrylic tops or black Acetal, and both have bases made of nickel-plated copper. Both flavors of the EK-FC KIT Asus R5-E10 are available at the EKWB webshop for $130.99.