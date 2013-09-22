EKWB Introduces Gold-Plated CPU Water Block

EKWB has announced a new version of its Supremacy water block, and not just any new version. This one, while it still follows the same design as the other EK-Supremacy Clean CSQ CPU blocks, features a gold coating rather than no coating or nickel-plating. It'll be known as the EK-Supremacy Clean CSQ - Gold.
Before anyone starts asking questions, the gold plating is by no means intended to improve thermal performance. The only performance with which it helps is appearance, since it is colored gold to match Asus, ASRock, and ECS's black and gold colored motherboards.
The unit comes with the PreciseMount mounting mechanism, which on this particular model is also gold-plated to match.
EKWB is, as always, selling the unit on its webshop, and it carries an MSRP of $121.84.
Had a guy at my work who had a HD7970 and everything was red (even his power cables) and when he bought a Titan he switched to green for everything (including motherboard and CPU fans for his Noctua).
I guess if you want to show off its cool and I understand as for my P8Z68-V Pro Gen 3 I have black Corsair vengeance for the black slots and blue for the blue slots. Just looks nicer.
Does that make black the new gold? :P
It is slow to oxidise, but how much better is it than the more common alloys they use? I believe it is generally cheaper to have the nickel, copper thing they normally have but has a similar effectiveness and oxidation rate as the gold.
Edit: as it turns out they probably don't use alloys, but plating. So gold would be a nice alternative to those who desire a long living cooling block :P .