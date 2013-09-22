EKWB Introduces Gold-Plated CPU Water Block

EKWB has announced a new version of its Supremacy water block, and not just any new version. This one, while it still follows the same design as the other EK-Supremacy Clean CSQ CPU blocks, features a gold coating rather than no coating or nickel-plating. It'll be known as the EK-Supremacy Clean CSQ - Gold.

Before anyone starts asking questions, the gold plating is by no means intended to improve thermal performance. The only performance with which it helps is appearance, since it is colored gold to match Asus, ASRock, and ECS's black and gold colored motherboards.

The unit comes with the PreciseMount mounting mechanism, which on this particular model is also gold-plated to match.

EKWB is, as always, selling the unit on its webshop, and it carries an MSRP of $121.84.

