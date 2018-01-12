EVGA's Beast: Meet The SuperNOVA 2200 P2

LAS VEGAS, NV -- EVGA's strongest unit currently has 1.6kW capacity, which is close to the limit for 115V input, at least where desktop PSUs are concerned, which are restricted by the max amperage (15A) that a typical household socket can deliver. With 230V input, however, a PSU can deliver much more power, so EVGA thought it would be wise to release a stronger unit that can go up to 2.2kW while still boasting 80 PLUS EU Platinum efficiency. We got to learn a little bit about this PSU—and several other new units from EVGA—here at CES 2018.

Super Flower, the OEM of this PSU, already has in its portfolio the SF-2000F14HP, a 2kW PSU (with 230V input as well) so EVGA most likely took this platform and just raised the max power output by 200W. Such huge capacity PSUs obviously only address hardcore overclockers and miners, which need tons of power. For the average user, anything with over 1kW capacity is probably overkill, given that the power consumption of modern GPUs is low, at least at stock clocks/frequencies.

Unfortunately EVGA didn't reveal much about this PSU, meaning that we don't have its exact technical specifications in hand. So we will have to rely on the photos we shot to figure out as much as we can about it.

EVGA SuperNOVA 2200 P2 AC Input 200-240 VAC, 15A, 50Hz Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 24 24 183.3 3 0.5 Watts 120 2199.6 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 2,200 @ 50°C

According to EVGA this beast can deliver 2,200W at 50°C continuously! This translates to 183.3 Amperes on the +12V rail. This is definitely the ideal PSU for miners who want to to invest in a solid PSU that can deliver as much power that it promises. We have pushed the 1600 T2 up to 2,160W (with 230VAC input) and it didn't budge, so we expect the 2200 P2 to be notably stronger.

The modular board has 19 sockets in total, with nine of them for the PCIe cables and two for the EPS cables. The peripheral cables have six sockets; the 24-pin ATX connector uses two. If the VGA sockets use cables equipped with two PCIe connectors each, then the 2200 P2 can power up to 18 VGAs! Nonetheless, their power consumption has to stay below 2kW, in order not to over-stress the PSU.

EVGA 1000 PQ And 1000 G+ PSUs

Aside from the 2200 P2, EVGA also had two new units to show during CES 2018, however we don't have much information about them.

We do, however, know that the 1000 PQ features a semi-modular cable design along with a selectable semi-passive operation, has 1kW capacity and it is 80 PLUS Platinum certified. The 1000 G+ is fully modular and is 80 PLUS Gold certified.