Bethesda Shows Off 'Doom' And 'Fallout 4' In VR, 'Fallout 4' VR Version In Development

Virtual reality is the main attraction at many of the biggest tech shows this year, and E3 is no exception. As a small surprise, Bethesda announced that it’s exploring VR as a way to present its games in the future. Specifically, the company showed off two of its current games in VR, Fallout 4 and Doom, at its E3 event.

However, the Fallout 4 VR demo won’t be limited to the five-minute experience. Bethesda Game Studios plans to adapt the post-apocalyptic game as a full VR title for the HTC Vive. The company didn’t provide a specific release date, but noted the game will come out “within the next 12 months.”

You can actually play Fallout 4 in VR right now with the Vireio Perception injection driver, which was built by community members of Meant to Be Seen. The driver is currently under development (the latest build is an alpha version). The driver does work with the game, as we found out last month, albeit with a few hiccups in performance. It’s also worth noting that the alpha build we tried didn’t include support for the HTC Vive or its room-scale tracking technology.

Other than showing it off at the Bethesda E3 event, the company will be on the E3 show floor to showcase the VR demos for both Fallout 4 and Doom. Even though the company is showing Doom in VR, it’s still unclear as to whether or not the developers at id Software will bring the fast-paced first-person shooter into virtual reality.

NameFallout 4 (VR)
TypeOpen-World, Action/Adventure
DeveloperBethesda Game Studios
PublisherBethesda
Release Date2017
PlatformsHTC Vive

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • grimfox 13 June 2016 15:46
    Are they doing anything to address VR sickness in these games? If it's just straight up first person VR, based on everything I've read, these will be a nightmare to play.
  • dstarr3 13 June 2016 17:14
    Doom simply cannot work in VR. It is just too fast and requires too much complex movement. Even the first combat encounter would make anyone violently ill.
  • Honis 13 June 2016 19:18
    I've played Fallout 4 in VR using VorpX (another VR injection driver but isn't free) on my Oculus. They have a lot of work ahead of them. The flat textures with "painted on" shadows become very apparent when viewed in stereoscopic 3D.
  • Cryio 13 June 2016 20:12
    Fallout 4, underwhelming game, with crap DLC and now horrendous VR implementation.

    And somehow this game won so many awards.
  • Prabhu_4 05 August 2016 02:21
