Epic Games' 'Fortnite' Heads To Early Access

Epic Games' next title is available now via Steam's Early Access. In partnership with People Can Fly, the studio released Fortnite, a four-player co-op survival game.

The goal of Fortnite is to survive hordes of monsters left behind by a mysterious storm. You and three other players can easily take out a small number of foes, but the real challenge comes at night, when the many legions of undead arrive. To repel the attack, you need to construct a heavily-fortified base with resources you've scavenged from your surroundings. As you’re wandering around to get parts for your structure, there's also loot to grab that can give you an advantage in combat.

When you start the game, you play the role of one of four classes: Soldier, Ninja, Constructor, and Outlander. Some classes are proficient in combat; others are better suited to resource gathering or construction. Teamwork is essential not just against the enemy, but also for base construction. During combat, for example, some players can keep the monsters at bay with conventional weapons while you create traps to further slow down the horde. You can also bolster existing defenses with better materials, or construct new areas within the base to counter attacks from flanked areas.

The final version of Fortnite is expected to debut sometime in 2018 as a free-to-play title. However, if you want to try it in its early stages now, you can purchase the game’s standard edition for $40. Other packages for Fortnite are available at the $60, $90, and $150 tiers and include extra bonuses such as additional inventory slots, experience boosts, special weapons, and bonus packs.