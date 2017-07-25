Trending

Epic Games' 'Fortnite' Heads To Early Access

By

Epic Games' next title is available now via Steam's Early Access. In partnership with People Can Fly, the studio released Fortnite, a four-player co-op survival game.

The goal of Fortnite is to survive hordes of monsters left behind by a mysterious storm. You and three other players can easily take out a small number of foes, but the real challenge comes at night, when the many legions of undead arrive. To repel the attack, you need to construct a heavily-fortified base with resources you've scavenged from your surroundings. As you’re wandering around to get parts for your structure, there's also loot to grab that can give you an advantage in combat.

When you start the game, you play the role of one of four classes: Soldier, Ninja, Constructor, and Outlander. Some classes are proficient in combat; others are better suited to resource gathering or construction. Teamwork is essential not just against the enemy, but also for base construction. During combat, for example, some players can keep the monsters at bay with conventional weapons while you create traps to further slow down the horde. You can also bolster existing defenses with better materials, or construct new areas within the base to counter attacks from flanked areas.

The final version of Fortnite is expected to debut sometime in 2018 as a free-to-play title. However, if you want to try it in its early stages now, you can purchase the game’s standard edition for $40. Other packages for Fortnite are available at the $60, $90, and $150 tiers and include extra bonuses such as additional inventory slots, experience boosts, special weapons, and bonus packs.

NameFortnite
TypeSurvival, Co-op
DeveloperEpic Games, People Can Fly
PublisherEpic Games
PlatformsWindows, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyFortnite
Release DateJuly 25, 2017 (Early Access)
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • lun471k 25 July 2017 18:18
    Looks a lot like Dungeon Defenders, but I like the idea.
    Reply
  • Giroro 25 July 2017 18:41
    I was looking forward to fortnite... But that pricing model sounds absurd.
    $150 pay-to-win for an early access game? That's ... unreal.
    Reply
  • Eximo 25 July 2017 19:14
    I see what you did there.
    Reply
  • alextheblue 26 July 2017 04:58
    19981486 said:
    Looks a lot like Dungeon Defenders, but I like the idea.
    Having played Dungeon Defenders, that was NOT my takeaway. Maybe if Dungeon Defenders had freeform base construction with a wide open landscape, plus zombie apocalypse. I guess you could say it's like Dungeon Defenders meets Voxel zombie survival.

    19981552 said:
    I was looking forward to fortnite... But that pricing model sounds absurd.
    $150 pay-to-win for an early access game? That's ... unreal.
    I'm sure you'd be OK with the $40 one. I highly doubt anything they give out in the higher tiers would actually qualify this game as "play to win". Also, if you don't want to play it during early access, you can always wait until release.
    Reply
  • KirbyKirby 26 July 2017 14:21
    Kinda seems like a more action oriented version of 7 Days to Die. I'm game.
    Reply
  • coolitic 26 July 2017 15:47
    If you're going to go for a hero shooter, you don't make a male and female version of each class, because then they become less unique and less interesting.

    Also, was a bit disappointed with the gameplay being too casual, and the art-style being just a bit too cartoony.
    Reply
  • HaB1971 26 July 2017 16:47
    6+ year development on this title, it has only now moved to Pay-For-Testing and will be an F2P game with transactions and looks like like WoW from 10 years ago... ermm No thank you
    Reply