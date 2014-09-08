GameStop To Sell Cricket Wireless Service, Phones

GameStop is no longer just a games-focused store; it now supplies a contract-free wireless service and smartphones thanks to an agreement with Cricket Wireless. After a successful run in several markets, the two companies are now ready to offer the wireless service and devices in more than 2,800 GameStop retail locations across the nation.

GameStop announced on Monday that it is expecting to sell Cricket Wireless services, phones and accessories by the end of October. Customers will be able to bring in their old phones, tablets, videogame consoles and other gadgets and use that credit for a new Cricket Wireless phone. The leftover credit, if there is any, can be used to buy other goodies within the GameStop store.

"GameStop is committed to providing our customers the greatest value and service to meet all their video game, technology and now wireless needs," said Tony Bartel, president of GameStop. "By offering Cricket Wireless service in our stores, we provide yet another great offering for our customers to get their favorite technology simply and affordably."

According to the announcement, customers who stay with Cricket Wireless for a year will receive a $50 credit towards a new phone. However, the companies hint “unique rewards possibilities” in the near future. That could include special offers, additional ways to earn more credit, ways to save money and so on.

AT&T completed its acquisition of prepaid wireless provider Cricket Wireless (Leap Wireless International) on March 13, 2014. The company said that Cricket Wireless would have access to AT&T’s nationwide 4G LTE network while AT&T would get access to Cricket’s distribution channels. AT&T said that Cricket Wireless would also expand to additional cities in the United States.

Jennifer Van Buskirk, president of Cricket Wireless, said on Monday that the new deal with GameStop will help accelerate Cricket’s footprint across the nation. The 4G LET network already covers more than 300 million U.S. citizens, she said.

As seen here, Cricket Wireless provides three contract-free plans: $40 for Basic (500 MB), $50 for Smart (2.5 GB), and $60 for Pro (5 GB).

