Nvidia's GeForce 388.71 WHQL Driver Is Ready For 'PUBG'

Nvidia released its final GeForce Game Ready driver of the year. This new driver brings support for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for Nvidia GPU owners today. Those of you upgrading to the new GeForce Game Ready 388.71 WHQL driver can also expect support for CUDA 9.1 and an updated SLI profile for Warframe.

In addition to support for PUBG, this driver provides the "optimal gaming experience" for these titles:

Assassin’s Creed OriginsCall of Duty: WWIIDestiny 2Forza Motorsport 7Injustice 2Middle-earth: Shadow of WarNeed for Speed PaybackStar Wars Battlefront IIThe Evil WithinWolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Those of you running Crescent Bay and OSVR headsets on multi-GPU systems should be aware that these VR development kits will not work with VRWorks Direct Mode in systems that contain GPUs from multiple vendors. A workaround is to disable to secondary GPU (such as Intel's integrated graphics) in the BIOS.

These drivers also address a number of issues GeForce owners have been experiencing such as flickering during YouTube video playback and artifacts appearing when pausing video playback. Additionally, an issue causing lines to appear when booting into Windows has been resolved, as has a TDR error causing your screen to go black while playing a Blu-ray on a PC equipped with a Titan V graphics card.

It should also be noted that there is an ongoing issue for those of you running multiple GPUs from different manufacturers in SLI where non-identical GPUs may run at different voltages in SLI. According to the release notes, this occurs because the GPU clocks are kept as close as possible, and the clock of the higher-performance GPU is limited by that of the other. The bright side is that the higher-performance GPU saves power by running at slightly reduced voltages.

You can download the driver on Nvidia’s website, and you can take a look at the release notes here. The full list of issues specific to Windows 10 is below:

Windows 10 Issues

[NVIDIA TITAN V][G-Sync]: G-Sync displays may go blank when switching betweendifferent overclocked memory clocks multiple times.[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting theDisplayPort and two DVI monitors.[GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on aThreadripper-enabled motherboard.[Pascal GPUs][Gears of War 4]: Blue-screen crash may occur while playing the game.[Kepler GPUs][StarWars Battlefront II]: The system hangs when launching the game inDirectX 12 API mode.