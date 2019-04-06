GPD Win 2 Max Allegedly Ditches Intel CPU For AMD Ryzen APU

GamePad Digital (GPD), the manufacturer behind the original Win handheld gaming PC, recently teased some technical drawings on the company's Twitter account of what appears to be the Win 2 Max. This new model purportedly swaps out the Intel CPU the company used in previous designs for an AMD APU.

The first GPD Win device employed a sluggish quad-core Atom x7-Z8750 processor. GPD later upgraded the processor to a dual-core Core M3-7Y30 in its successor, the GPD Win 2. Rumors are spreading that the Chinese manufacturer will introduce a souped-up version of the GPD Win 2, which is reportedly called the GPD Win 2 Max. GPD's move could also indicate that the company is still working on the GPD Win 3. According to Redditor baokeyuan, the GPD Win 3 allegedly won't arrive until 2020.

Specification GPD Win GPD Win 2 GPD Win 2 Max Processor Intel Atom x7-Z8750 Intel Core M3-7Y30 AMD Ryzen APU Cores / Threads 4 / 4 2 / 4 ? Base Frequency / Boost Frequency 1.6 GHz / 2.56 GHz 1 GHz / 2.6 GHz ? TDP 2W 7W 25W Graphics Intel HD 405 Graphics Intel HD 615 Graphics ? Memory 4GB LPDDR3 8GB LPDDR3 ? Storage 64GB eMMC 128GB M.2 SSD ? Display 5.5-inch, 1280x720, H-IPS 6-inch, 1280x720, H-IPS 1280x800 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 ? Battery 6900mAh 2 x 4900mAh ? Operating System Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home ?

Traditionally, GPD is accustomed to using Intel chips in its Win handheld gaming consoles. However, it appears that the Hong Kong-based company is ready to break that mold. The GPD Win 2 Max purportedly employs an AMD Ryzen APU (accelerated processing unit) with Radeon graphics. This is exciting news indeed as it would be a huge upgrade for the console graphics wise as AMD has always had the upperhand when it comes to integrated graphics.

It's unknown which APU the company will implement in the GPD Win 2 Max. AMD APUs feature a cTDP (configurable thermal design power) so OEMs can adjust them to their liking. Unfortunately for us, it's practically impossible to make a wild guess on the exact model without having more information on hand. As per Liliputing's information, the APU is rated for 25W but can be underclocked to 15W to save battery, or overclocked to 30W to squeeze out every drop of performance. So, let's hope that GPD sticks a bigger battery in the GPD Win 2 Max to compensate for the higher TDP.

Besides the processor upgrade, the GPD Win 2 Max is rumored to come with a quieter dual-fan cooling solution, a pocket-style keyboard, and a higher-resolution display. The GPD Win 2 has a 6-inch 1280x720 screen. The Max version presumably sports a resolution of 1280x800, which could possibly point to a bigger screen in the 7-inch range. At any rate, the Ryzen APU should have no problems pumping out decent framerates in most AAA titles at the aforementioned resolution.

The GPD Win 2 Max supposedly comes out sometime this year. More information on the device will probably pop up as we near launch.