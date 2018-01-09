Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Gregory Bryant, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, announced at an early morning event at the company's booth that it is shipping 10nm Cannon Lake products.
Bryant provided little context to his statements, but he did indicate that the company began shipping 10nm Cannon Lake processors before the end of last year. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Intel had shipped a dual-core 2.0 GHz processor, which comes in a 2+0 configuration (no graphics), for low-power applications.
The delays to Intel's 10nm process have had a big impact on the company's capabilities in a big swath of its portfolio. Brain Krzanich did not announce the advance during the company's dazzling keynote last night, and Intel's decision to announce the new process, which is a critical advance, at a small press-only event may cause some to question the actual meaningful volume the company is shipping.
We're here at the event and will see if we can track down more details, stay tuned.
AMD will ship awesome 14+ nm Ryzen+ CPUs in April and we'll get 7 nm Ryzen 2 CPUs next year.
I don't like that. If Intel wants to try and one-up AMD's upcoming 12nm Ryzen, then they need to back that up with things like facts... which shouldn't actually be that hard if it were true.
Although I would expect a 2.0 Ghz dual core low-power chip to be more at home in a mobile or IoT device over a PC.
I agree with InvalidError, they'd be a lot better off just moving on to something they might actually stand a chance of correcting the issue with at the hardware level rather than trying to sell us ANOTHER cpu they knew had problems.
I think that's not viable. The way I understand it the meltdown & spectre issue has to be addressed pretty early in design stage. And since it has been around for so long, they'll need to completely redesigned this process.
To my limited understanding this would mean that Intel couldn't release new CPUs before Q3 2019?
Which would mean a massive breakdown in market share and a huge company loss.
For server & enthusiast/X-CPUs that might be the proper thing to do. For desktop CPUs however.... Little people know and care about this issue, there are fixes that won't impact performance for most users. It would be foolish by Intel to scrap a whole new line of consumer grade CPUs that cost millions to develop for an issue most buyers don't even understand
I like many of you are in the market for a new chip and have been waiting for the release of a true 10nm. Pushback after pushback and delay after delay, they still are not here.
Hopefully someone from Toms (or anyone really) at CES (or elsewhere) can ask the important question and press the issue for a real answer. Not "when did Intel begin shipping 10nm" but when will people actually be able to purchase desktop variants of the 10nm chip?