Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Gregory Bryant, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, announced at an early morning event at the company's booth that it is shipping 10nm Cannon Lake products.

Bryant provided little context to his statements, but he did indicate that the company began shipping 10nm Cannon Lake processors before the end of last year. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Intel had shipped a dual-core 2.0 GHz processor, which comes in a 2+0 configuration (no graphics), for low-power applications.

The delays to Intel's 10nm process have had a big impact on the company's capabilities in a big swath of its portfolio. Brain Krzanich did not announce the advance during the company's dazzling keynote last night, and Intel's decision to announce the new process, which is a critical advance, at a small press-only event may cause some to question the actual meaningful volume the company is shipping.



We're here at the event and will see if we can track down more details, stay tuned.

