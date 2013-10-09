iPhone 5C Meets .50 Cal Rifle, iPhone 5S Watches in Slow-mo

Owners Apple's brand new iPhone 5S have been having quite a bit of fun testing out the device's new slowmo shooting mode. YouTube is littered with sample videos from users, but none of them are quite like the video uploaded by our friends at RatedRR. Since destroying Nvidia's Shield console last month, the RatedRR folks have set their sights on the new iPhones.

The iPhone 5S recently faced RatedRR's .50 caliber rifle (spoiler alert: it didn't survive). Now the iPhone 5S gets to watch as little brother, the iPhone 5C, gets the same treatment. Best of all, the 5S's slowmo feature captured the whole show. Check it out:

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.