Lenovo Legion Phone Duel With Landscape Camera Coming this Month

Lenovo today announced the Legion Phone Duel, the company’s first gaming phone, which uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform. The handset will be available in select markets in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as later in the year in Latin America, but there are no plans to bring it to the United States. The phone will go by the name “Legion Phone Pro” in China, and pricing was not immediately made available.

CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Graphics Qualcomm Adreno 650 Display 6.6-inch, 19.5:9 (2340 x 1080), 144Hz, AMOLED display RAM 12 or 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 or 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 2x 2,500 mAh Operating System Android 10/ZUI 12/Legion OS Cameras 64MP rear, 16MP ultrawide, 20MP front camera Size 6.7 x 3.1 x 0.4 inches / 169.2 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm

The Duel will boast an 6.6-inch FHD, AMOLED 144 Hz display. Depending on the market, it comes with either 12 or 16GB of RAM and 256 or 512GB of storage.

Besides the 64MP rear camera and 16MP ultrawide shooter, there’s also a 20MP pop-up selfie camera designed for landscape mode. In theory, you’ll use this to stream games along with the four noise-cancelling microphones.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The phone will come running Android 10, with software called Lenovo Legion Realm to change hardware settings, pick networks to reduce latency and browse through games from the Google Play Store.

The 5,000 mAh of battery power is split into two 2,500 mAh batteries, each placed on one side of the phone when held horizontally. Lenovo suggests that placement should keep the back of the phone cool, as you’re not as close to the phone’s mainboard while you’re gaming.

With two USB-C ports, you can charge with a single 65W brick or go up to 90W for 50% charge in 10 minutes and a full charge in half an hour by using two power cords.

Lenovo is also including Legion Assistant software to enhance on-screen control. It includes built-in vibration, a gyroscope to detect motion and make for smoother motion when you use an on-screen joystick.

Lenovo owns the phone maker Motorola and has made its own phones, but has never launched a gaming phone before. The world will see how it performs this month.